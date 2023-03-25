Top Rank heavyweight star out-weighed by a staggering 56 pounds

This weekend, Antonio Mireles faces a brute of a Samoan challenge after being out-weighed on the scales by a massive 56 pounds.

Despite standing six foot nine inches tall, Mireles cut a far-slighter figure at 265 pounds for his seventh pro fight.

His opponent, Utah-based Patrick Mailata, scaled a staggering 321 pounds for his efforts in the gym.

Mireles is looking to secure his one hundred percent record of knockout victories at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Mailata aims to stave off a second defeat in eight bouts.

His only loss came against Kingsley Ibeh inside the MGM Grand Bubble.

Heavyweight struggle

“El Gigante” cannot wait to get back in action on a big Top Rank card after being lauded as a future heavyweight star. He also revealed that his struggle to find comfortable shoes were real.

“I want to give a massive shoutout to my management team for helping me FINALLY get a new pair of custom-made boxing shoes.

“I have been in desperate need of a new pair for years. But I have been greatly unsuccessful in getting some due to absolutely none in my size [18 feet].

“But no more having to use the same pair of raggedy wrestling shoes that I’ve had since high school. They were being held together with glue and tape [literally].

“For that, I am truly grateful!

“I can’t wait to put these to good use the next time I step in the ring, where I’ll really be able to break them in!

“I’m ready to start 2023 off with a bang!”

In the headliner, Jose Ramirez and Richard Commey duel in a battle of two former world champions. The winner will be mandatory for Regis Prograis.

Also on the card, Seniesa Estrada and Tina Rupprecht compete with the WBA and WBC minimumweight titles on the line.

Ramirez vs Commey – Full weights

• Jose Ramirez, 140 lbs. vs. Richard Commey, 140 lbs

(WBC Super lightweight title Eliminator — 12 Rounds)

• Seniesa Estrada 104.2 lbs vs. Tina Rupprecht 104.8 lbs

(WBA, WBC & Ring Magazine Minimumweight World Titles — 10 Rounds)

• Antonio Mireles 265.4 lbs vs. Patrick Mailata 321.4 lbs

(Heavyweight — 6 Rounds)

(ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

• Raymond Muratalla 136.6 lbs vs. Humberto Galindo 136 lbs

(Lightweight— 10 Rounds)

• Charlie Sheehy 134.8 lbs vs. Angel Rebollar 133.4 lbs

(Lightweight — 6 Rounds)

• Jessie James Guerrero 109 lbs vs. Eduardo Alvarez 108.6 lbs

(Light Flyweight — 4 Rounds)

• Ricardo Ruvalcaba 140.8 lbs vs. Marco Antonio Cardenas 140.4 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 6 Rounds)

• Subaru Murata 121.6 lbs vs. Jose Negrete 121.4 lbs

(Junior Featherweight — 4 Rounds)

