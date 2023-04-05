Promoter distances from Amir Khan in wake of drug suspension

Amir Khan’s final career promoter has moved to distance from the former world champion in the wake of a two-year suspension from all sports.

The UK Anti-Doping Agency banned Khan fourteen months after his last bout after he tested positive for ostarine.

Khan’s offense stemmed from the Sky Sports Box Office televised Pay Per View with Kell Brook held in the United Kingdom.

BOXXER promoted the UK grudge match.

UKAD informed Khan of his misdemeanor in April last year, leading to a retirement from boxing.

Despite having no intention to box, Khan won’t be able to lace up a pair of gloves or participate in any other sport until April 2024.

Following the shocking news on Tuesday, BOXXER released a statement putting the results of the tests and subsequent punishment at arm’s length.

Amir Khan promoter distances from suspended boxer

“BOXXER is disappointed to only learn via social media this morning that Amir Khan has been suspended from all sports following UK Anti-Doping [UKAD] rule violations.

“BOXXER is vehemently against any use of any illegal or performance enhancing substances taken by athletes and condemns such unsporting behavior.

“It goes against the very core of our company’s values. We will await further advice from all the relevant authorities,” said the promoter headed by Ben Shalom.

Two-year suspension

Khan faced a four-year ban, which was dropped to two after proving he didn’t knowingly ingest the substance. However, UKAD revealed why they still had to lay down judgment.

“Strict liability means athletes are ultimately responsible for what they ingest and for the presence of any prohibited substances in a sample,” UKAD chief executive Jane Rumble stated.

“UKAD issued him a Provisional Suspension from all Code-compliant sports on the same date.

“On 20 July 2022, UKAD charged Mr. Khan with commissioning two ADRVs. Under ADR Article 2.1 [Presence of a Prohibited Substance]; and ADR Article 2.2 [Use of a Prohibited Substance].

“Mr. Khan accepted the violations charged but maintained that his ingestion of ostarine was not ‘intentional’ [a term with a specific meaning set out in ADR Article 10.2.3].

“Consequently, his case was referred to the National Anti-Doping Panel for consideration by an independent tribunal.

“Mr. Khan’s case was heard by the independent tribunal on 24 January 2023. In its written decision dated 21 February 2023.”

In his statement, Khan denied any wrongdoing. However, his appearance on the forthcoming ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!’ show is under review.

Besides speaking to Sky Sports, Khan hasn’t reached out to his fans about the issue.

