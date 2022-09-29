Devin Haney VADA drug test results released ahead of rematch

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency [VADA] announced the results of drug tests taken from undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney.

All three samples extracted from Haney in the first half of September came back negative.

Devin Haney’s drug testing

Victor Conte of Snac, who works with Haney, congratulated the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO title-holding Pound for Pound star on social media.

“Devin Haney deserves props as a leader of the anti-doping movement in boxing,” said Conte.

“He does complete VADA testing of all prohibited substances at all times. The most stringent testing available.

“Devin’s last three tests are all negative. Devin is a clean undisputed champion.”

Haney tops the bill in the early hours of October 16 in a rematch against George Kambosos Jr.

In their first meeting, Haney dominated Kambosos to add the three titles he needed to his WBC lightweight version.

The pair meet again at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, with Haney heading down under to continue preparations.

Haney vs Kambosos undercarad

In the co-feature, two-time world title challenger Jason “Mayhem” Moloney takes on Thai veteran Nawaphon Kaikanha in a twelve-round final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight world title.

Former world champion Andrew Moloney, Jason’s twin brother, battles Dominican contender Norbelto Jimenez.

The fight is a ten-rounder for the vacant WBO International junior bantamweight title.

The Moloney Brothers grew up in Mitcham, a suburb of Melbourne, and will have the home soil advantage.

The remaining undercard also features two of New Zealand’s world-class boxing prospects.

Firstly, Olympic bronze medalist David Nyika (4-0, 3 KOs) aims to go 5-0. Secondly, heavyweight puncher Hemi Ahio (19-0, 14 KOs).

Both return to Melbourne after appearing on the first Haney vs Kambosos fight undercard.

Nyika, who is campaigning at cruiserweight, is scheduled to fight in a six-rounder. Ahio looks for his sixth consecutive knockout in an eight-rounder.

Devin Haney Promotions-promoted prospect Amari Jones (7-0, 7 KOs) will go for knockout number eight in a six-round junior middleweight bout.

Haney-Kambosos 2 will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. Undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+.

