Opponent named for Sergio Martinez comeback at 45 on Aug 21

Sergio Martinez has finally landed the return he’s craved for several years as an opponent has been named for the former world middleweight king.

‘Maravilla’ has been out of action since losing to Miguel Cotto in 2014. The Argentinian was suffering from severe knee injuries which he now says have been cleared by doctors.

In the opposite corner in Torrelavega, Spain, will be José Miguel Fandiño. A Spaniard ten years Martinez’s junior, Fandino is 15-6 as a pro. The pair will fight on August 21 in a special Maravilla Box event.

Martinez raised eyebrows when announcing his decision in an exclusive interview with World Boxing News back in 2018. Many didn’t believe it was possible.

At the time, the veteran wanted to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a rematch. WBN believes this is still the case.

Gracias a todos, no esperaba tanto. Sigue la venta durante esta semana al menos. https://t.co/VtuBnxXIL4 pic.twitter.com/9c4kWhlBgn — Sergio Martínez (@maravillabox) July 7, 2020

Words stated initially indicated that Martinez has something far bigger in the pipeline once he dusts off the cobwebs.

“It is OK that Julio Cesar Chavez wants to fight me again as I would only come back to face him or another big name of my generation like Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao,” Martinez exclusively told World Boxing News.

“For me, this is a big challenge and I love challenges. I am training since months ago and I am not joking about this. If he really wants it we can do it.

“I offered him through Twitter that a fight if possible as early as November and I was licensed by Argentina so I am ready to go.

“I wanted to be sure that everything is OK, and to be honest, I feel in a very good shape and have recovered from my injuries.”







SERGIO MARTINEZ vs CHAVEZ JR II

Chavez is currently laying low having suffered another career loss against Danny Jacobs last December. The 34-year-old is yet to commit to a boxing future since the coronavirus outbreak.

Given the right offer and circumstances, it is believed Chavez would accept any Martinez advances. Junior would then have the opportunity to avenge his 2012 loss to Martinez.

Inflicting a first career defeat on Chavez, Martinez also took his prized WBC title into the bargain.

When he returns next month, Martinez features alongside Sergio Garcia and ex-world title-holder Kiko Martinez.