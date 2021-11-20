Showtime: Legacy on the line for Terence Crawford in Las Vegas

November 20th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Long-time WBO welterweight king and pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford will participate in the super fight he craves tonight. ‘Bud’ is ready to light up Las Vegas.

His opponent? – Enter Shawn Porter. – A two-time champion who has fought most of this generation’s elite welterweights.

Crawford looks handily favored by the bookmakers with similar betting offers – while Porter looks to overcome odds of 5/1 against him.

Crawford is making it a family affair at Mandalay Bay on the famous Strip, looking forward to his ample opportunity.

“Everybody is excited. My family, my friends, my supporters have been dying to be at a live event,” said Crawford. “This will be the first time in a long time where they can see Terence Crawford live in action.

“Everybody is hungry for it, just like I have been dying to get in the ring. The time is now. I’m going to give everyone what they have been asking for.”

Weighing close on the scales, both men are in top shape for the battle. It promises to be a massive night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

A win for Crawford would help him secure a legacy that seems to have already been written by his promoters and TV network. They’ve both had him as the pound-for-pound king for years despite a distinct lack of top victories.

Add to that the fact that Canelo Alvarez is by far the best fighter on the planet, and Crawford is fighting an uphill task even to be number one with a win over Porter.

Nonetheless, his legacy would be badly affected by a loss. Those missing names getting shaken by losing to the first star he fights would wipe away his pound-for-pound top ten status, certainly with WBN.

TERENCE CRAWFORD vs. SHAWN PORTER WEIGHTS

(ESPN+ PPV, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

• Terence Crawford 146.4 lbs vs. Shawn Porter 146.6 lbs

(Crawford’s WBO Welterweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

Judges: Dave Moretti, Max De Luca and Steve Weisfeld

Referee: Celestino Ruiz

• Esquiva Falcao 158.8 lbs vs. Patrice Volny 159.4 lbs

(IBF Middleweight Title Eliminator — 12 Rounds)

• Janibek Alimkhanuly 159.8 lbs vs. Hassan N’Dam 158.6 lbs

(Alimkhanuly’s WBO Global and WBC Continental Americas Middleweight Titles — 10 Rounds)

• Raymond Muratalla 135.4 lbs vs. Elias Araujo 137 lbs

(Lightweight — 8 Rounds)

(ESPN2 & ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

• Isaac Dogbe 125 lbs vs. Christopher Diaz 125.5 lbs

(Dogboe’s NABF Featherweight Title— 10 Rounds)

• Adam Lopez 126.4 lbs vs. Adan Ochoa 126.5 lbs

(Featherweight — 8 Rounds)

(ESPN APP, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)

• Karlos Balderas 131.8 lbs vs. Julio Cortez 131.4 lbs

(Junior Lightweight — 6 Rounds)

• Tiger Johnson 144.8 lbs vs. Antonius Grable 146.8 lbs

(Welterweight — 4 Rounds)

