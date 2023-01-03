Sergio Martinez wants title shot by 50, channels Bernard Hopkins

Sergio Martinez is hoping to land a world title shot after putting together a run of five victories since coming out of retirement.

“Maravilla” was forced to end his career after suffering from debilitating knees during the back end of his tenure. He could hardly move when beaten by Miguel Cotto in 2014.

Walking away on doctors’ advice, the former Argentinian Pound for Pound star found it difficult to stay away.

After five years, Martinez got the all-clear and re-entered the sport at 44. Two and a half years later and he’s highly-ranked by the WBA at middleweight.

Sergio Martinez wants a world title shot

This means a shot at champion Gennadiy Golovkin is on the cards in 2023, provided Martinez can work out a voluntary deal with the formidable Kazakh puncher.

Alternatively, Martinez could go down the regular route and take on Erislandy Lara. However, both men have been ordered to fight, meaning Martinez would have to wait for the winner.

This leaves Martinez waiting around, potentially until 2024, when he will be pushing the half-century of years on Earth.

In his pursuit of a dream title shot, the former super-welterweight used the example of Bernard Hopkins to motivate him further.

“I understand that by being ranked as third, the world title fight might come at any moment,” Martinez told IZQUIERDAZO.

“I can tell you that in 2023, I will get a world title fight from July onwards. March 2024 at the latest.

Bernard Hopkins example

“By then, I will be 49 years old. But well, Bernard Hopkins fought until 51, and he won his last fight at 50.”

On improving his competition to improve for Golovkin or Lara, Martinez added that he’s still a work in progress despite his experience.

“I’m still not at the level of Golovkin or Lara, for now,” the Paul Williams conqueror pointed out.

“The level of opposition I have had is inferior and sometimes very inferior. But I needed to stay busy in the ring and be familiar with the ropes.

“I needed action. I needed an opponent attacking me, punching me, aiming to really hurt me. That is what I need.

“I know that I’m progressing and evolving in leaps and bounds.”

