Paul Williams, Buster Douglas honored at 2024 AC Hall of Fame

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) unveiled the twenty-one (21) honorees chosen for induction into its Hall of Fame.

The prestigious 8th Annual Awards & Induction Weekend is scheduled to take place from Friday, September 27th, to Sunday, September 29th, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

CLASS OF 2024:

FIGHTERS:

James Buster Douglas, Sergio Martinez, Paul Williams, Gerry Cooney, Mark Breland, Sharmba Mitchell, Tyrone Mitchell Frazier, Mario Maldonado and Eva Jones-Young

CONTRIBUTORS:

James “Buddy” Mcgirt {Trainer}, Bruce Blair{Trainer}, Sampson Lewkowicz {Manager & Promoter}, Eric Bottjer {Matchmaker}, Randy Gordon {Media} Guy Gargan {Media}

POSTHUMOUS:

Howard Davis Jr. {Fighter}, Jay Larkin {T.V Executive}, Eddie Cotton {Referee}

PIONEERS:

Eric Seelig {Fighter}, George Godfrey {Fighter}, Joey Giardello {Fighter}

“We eagerly anticipate the induction of these distinguished individuals chosen for the “2024” Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. We look forward with great enthusiasm to celebrating and paying tribute to this exceptional group, whose contributions have played a significant role in establishing Atlantic City as a globally recognized boxing Mecca.” – Ray McCline, President & Founder, Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame will offer boxing enthusiasts a fun filled experience with exceptional programming at this year’s Boxing Hall of Fame Awards & Induction Weekend. Delight in a VIP cocktail reception, engage in meet & greets with legendary figures, and immerse yourself in a fight fan experience showcasing stunning artwork, exhibits, and boxing memorabilia. The pinnacle of the weekend is the Awards & Induction red-carpet ceremony, set in an award-show atmosphere.

On behalf of Hard Rock Atlantic City, we are proud to welcome back Atlantic City’s Boxing Hall of Fame. This exciting event offers boxing enthusiasts a wonderful experience to interact and meet some of the most influential and legendary names in boxing history. Hosting unique events such as the ACBHOF continues to provide us with the most diverse entertainment line-up in Atlantic City,” stated Mike Woodside, VP of Entertainment & Marketing, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

“Thank you esteemed colleagues for selecting me for a prestigious position such as an inductee into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame! This is a great honor and I salute you all. Moreover, Atlantic City has been great to me throughout my career and I have fond memories of the many fights fought there while pursuing my Championship journey. I look forward to seeing you all in September 2024.” – James Buster Douglas

“Atlantic City holds many great memories from my boxing career, where I experienced triumph and defeat. The iconic Boardwalk Hall marked the start of my recognition on the world boxing stage, establishing me as one of the best globally. I’m humbled and forever grateful for being inducted into Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame rich boxing history. Thank you for this extraordinary recognition.” – Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez

“I cherish the memories from my time in Atlantic City, where numerous significant moments unfolded in my life. I’m so proud to be honored by A. C. Boxing Hall of Fame, particularly at this juncture in my life when it might seem that the efforts I invested to achieve championship status are overlooked by many. I’m humbled by this recognition” – Paul Williams