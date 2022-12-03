Sergio Martinez, 47, to continue “Cinderella Man” return on Dec 11

Sergio Martinez is proving to be another “Cinderalla Man” after scoring four victories since returning to the sport from a six-year absence.

“Maravilla” is now confirmed to feature on the WBA “KO Drug” card in Orlando, Martinez’s first bout in the United States since the Miguel Cotto defeat.

Sergio Martinez – Cinderella Man

The 47-year-old made an astonishing come in 2020 and has since beaten four opponents to claim a WBA ranking. If he remains undefeated, Martinez could be chosen for a shot at the WBA middleweight title.

Current titleholder Gennadiy Golovkin has been ordered to defend his belt against Erislandy Lara.

It is customary in every World Boxing Association (WBA) Convention that the event will feature a “KO Drugs” line-up.

The Centennial Convention will be no exception. On December 11, a great boxing card will take place on the opening night of the convention in Orlando at the Caribe Royale Hotel.

The event is promoted by Boxlab Promotions and will feature a total of 14 bouts.

Fighters from Cuba, Argentina, the United States, Brazil, Ghana, Greece, Colombia, Northern Ireland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines will compete, among others.

Main Event

The primary fight will be between Cuban Orestes Velazquez and Argentinean Guillermo Crocco. They will fight for the WBA international middleweight belt in a ten-round bout.

Meanwhile, Argentinean prospect Francisco Veron will face California’s undefeated Leonardo Ruiz in a bout for the 160 lbs. continental belt.

The presence of the legend Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez is also greatly appreciated. He will step into the ring at middleweight to face American Noah Kidd in an 8-round bout.

Another exciting fight will be Brazilian veteran Yamaguchi Falcao. He will face Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu for the NABA super middleweight title.

This year’s “KO a las Drogas” brings together fighters from many parts of the world. It promises to be full of action and great fights.

The WBA is looking forward to this event, which will be the opener of a great convention to be held from December 11 to 14.

