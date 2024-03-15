Heavyweights, 67 and 63, ‘don’t know what’s going on’ for AI fight

Heavyweight greats Buster Douglas and Michael Spinks will battle it out this summer in a fight they don’t seem to understand.

Douglas, 63, and Spinks, 67, were ushered together by Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman for the first ever ‘AI boxing match’ to be staged this summer.

The inner workings of the clash are yet to be uncovered. However, Douglas nor Spinks will undoubtedly be allowed anywhere near a ring.

They did look bemused as Feldman announced the fight, which drew comments from fans who must have thought an exhibition was on the cards.

Buster Douglas vs Michael Spinks

“Buster Douglas vs Michael Spinks, it is official this summer! Watch on America NU Network,” said Feldman.

“The first man to beat and knock out Mike Tyson, James “Buster” Douglas takes on former heavyweight champ Michael Spinks in the first ever ‘AI Celebrity Boxing match.’

“We are opening new doors for boxing legends,” he added before the responses came flooding in.

One said: “They don’t even know what’s going on.”

Another stated: “What is AI boxing? Someone, please explain.”

“They’re both comatose? Clearly, you mean a celebrity stare-down. The first to fall asleep loses,” a third joked.

A final commenter added: “What is wrong with these guys? Do they need the money that bad? 64 and 67? Come on, man.”

Heavyweight AI fight

It seems boxing fans have gotten so touchy due to the constant spate of match-ups that actually make it to the ring that they almost expect a real fight.

From Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul to James Toney vs. Razor Ruddock and Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor Benn, the number of laughable match-ups each year seems to increase.

What’s more likely to happen here is a computer-generated bout where both legends appear in their youthful form. Statistics will be entered into a similar ‘super-computer’ to when Muhammad Ali fought Rocky Marciano in a similar exhibition.

Fans will then be able to watch what should be a realistic fight and outcome to justify the cost of any Pay Per View asking price.

