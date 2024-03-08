Retired Manny Pacquiao facing Conor Benn at 45 brutally trashed

Conor Benn faced a backlash for targeting a fight with retired legend Manny Pacquiao and parading the possibility in Saudi Arabia.

Benn posed for photos and even an arranged head-to-head meeting with Pacquiao as promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed both sides were talking.

However, once fans in the UK and worldwide got wind of the notion, Benn was brutally blasted over facing Pacquiao after two failed drug tests.

After stating, ‘the public wanted the fight,’ responses to that line were savage.

Conor Benn savaged over Manny Pacquiao

“Can you seriously get any more deluded? What planet is Conor Benn on? Nobody wants that fight?”

“The public wants you to fight a three-years-retired Manny?”

“People just want you to try and at least win an area, British or European title. You haven’t done any of them yet.”

“Literally, no one wants that fight.”

“Apparently, he wants ‘big fights and world titles.’ So he fights a 45-year-old retired boxer. That makes sense. Boxing is turning into WWE, and the Saudi circus is facilitating it. Not a good look.”

“On behalf of the public, no, we don’t.”

“The public thinks Manny is retired. For good reason.”

“WTF is going on with boxing.”

Pacquiao, without a win in five years

“Nobody who’s a fan of boxing wants this fight. He [Pacquiao] has not fought for about three years and has not won in about five years. It’s a classic Benn, old man fight. How about a fight with a live fighter in your own weight? I’d rather see him and [Josh] Kelly than this.

“I’d rather watch Big John Fisher eat Chinese.”

“Boxing genuinely needs an overhaul. Too many gimmick fights grab all the limelight while genuine talent gets ignored. Boxing is becoming a farce.

“Literally, not one person in the public wants this fight.”

“This guy’s more deluded than I thought. I can guarantee the public really doesn’t want to see you dragging old man Pacquiao off the sofa and giving him a beating.”

“Who has ever said they want to see Conor Benn vs Pacquiao?”

On DAZN labeling the bout a ‘mega-fight,’ there were too many replies to the contrary to note.

“How is this a mega-fight? Old man Pacquiao against a guy with zero good wins.”

“Mega-fight? Pacquiao, as much a legend as he is, he’s an old man now. Conor Benn is a dude who loves eggs and still hasn’t cleared his name.”

The final part of the slaughter alludes to Benn still not revealing the findings of the British Boxing Board of Control appeal. The BBBofC wanted the lifting of a temporary ban restored as they were unhappy that Benn had explained the failures for clomiphene.

Promoter Hearn promised to reveal the outcome of a hearing in February. However, judging by the lack of an announcement and Benn looking to fight in Saudi Arabia, it wouldn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out how that might have gone for Benn.

