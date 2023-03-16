Adrien Broner joins former Mike Tyson bad boy promoter Don King

Adrien Broner has found solace in leaving Black Prime by joining forces with former Mike Tyson promoter Don King, World Boxing News can confirm.

The four-time world champion, a self-professed superstar and solidified bad boy of boxing, confirmed his latest move. Broner has teamed up with the Hall of Famer to bring excitement back into boxing’s forefront.

Broner had seen almost a year of training go up in smoke as four return fights fell apart.

Adrien Broner signs with Don King

After regrouping, “The Problem” will attempt to get back to the top with the help of King, the man who put together Muhammad Ali vs George Foreman.

Currently campaigning at super lightweight to welterweight [140-147 pounds], Broner hails from the great buckeye state, Cincinnati, Ohio. But he has been out of the ring since he fought on February 20, 2021.

Two years ago, he won a unanimous decision against Jovanie Santiago at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. It was Broner’s first victory since 2017.

Don King’s Promotional company confirmed the news by stating: “This momentous signing by the great hall of famer, “my magic lies in my people ties,” boxing promoter Don King, with “superstar, exciting bad boy of boxing, Adrien Broner marks the first time the two have teamed up together.

“Fantastic boxing excitement is already permeating the boxing atmosphere,” hailed King.

Broner was once the youngest fighter at 24, winning four world titles in different weight divisions. They were 130, 135, 140, and 147 pounds.

King is looking forward to working with Broner.

Bad Boy of Boxing

“This phenomenal team-up of superstar “exciting” bad boy of boxing Adrien Broner and the world’s most excellent boxing promoter will give the people what they want – the best boxing.

“The best boxing excitement, capturing the imagination, the heart, and the mind. We intend to stimulate boxing imagination’s begging the all-important question – when is the next event?

“Adrien is ready and excited to show his championship skills once again for the delight of the great boxing fans,” added the never-short-of-words King.

Broner was equally delighted with the deal, which will certainly not be a four-fight PPV deal over twelve months.

“I have a fantastic camp with Kevin Cunningham. I can hardly wait to get back into the ring again,” said Broner.

“Winning a world title and constantly defending or unifying the titles is what I aim to do.”

Concluding on his plans to work with all the top promoters worldwide, King stated: “As his proud promoter drops the gauntlet to all the other promoters and challenges them to bring forth their best fighters to [meet] fight superstar bad boy of boxing Adrien Broner.

“Bob Arum, Frank Warren, Al Haymon, Eddie Hearn, and any other promoter with a hot commodity champion, we welcome them all!”

