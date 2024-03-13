Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal set as June 1 Boxing Pay Per View

UFC stars and fierce rivals Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will swap gloves on June 1 when they trade blows in the boxing ring.

The combat sports superstars will aim to inflict a violent conclusion on Saturday, June 1, when they square off in a professional boxing showdown. Diaz vs Masvidal headlines “Last Man Standing” presented by Fanmio PPV from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Fanmio is back for another crack at boxing, with Solomon Engel confident the show will succeed.

“When we started our journey into boxing, we wanted to bring only the most entertaining fights together that would help transcend the world of combat sports,” said Engel, Fanmio CEO.

“Being able to put together the Diaz vs. Masvidal rematch in the boxing ring aligns with that vision. These guys are the original and true BMFs, have continuously sold out arenas, and sold millions of pay-per-views.

“June 1 allows each to write a new chapter in their storied history, settle their score, and show the world who will be the last man standing.”

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal boxing match

Already MMA legends who have garnered legions of fans with their thrilling fighting styles and outspoken personalities, Diaz vs. Masvidal marks the first time two true MMA stars will go toe-to-toe in a boxing ring.

Throughout their storied careers, these two fighters have accounted for three of UFC’s top 10 highest-selling pay-per-view events, with over 10 million pay-per-view buys combined over their careers.

“Nate’s a dead man walking,” said Masvidal, who came out of retirement for this fight. “I can’t wait to prove that last time was no fluke. He got saved by the referee. Now we are boxing, which he says is his forte, but he’s got no shot at beating me.

“I won’t give him an inch in that ring to even breathe. This would be much worse if he thought our MMA match was bad. I’m going to drown him.

“I want to put away any talk that he and I are the same or that the referee saved the day. All of that talk ends June 1. Violence and throwing hands are in both of our blood, but as I proved before, I’m a far superior athlete and a meaner fighter. When June 1 comes, I’ll put all unanswered questions to rest and live for the world to see.”

Rivalry

While each has taken a different path to his iconic status, the two pride themselves on being self-made fighters. They finally met in 2019 at Madison Square Garden. This first meeting saw Masvidal take home the inaugural “BMF” title belt, a Diaz-inspired belt based on his constant assertion that the style he and Masvidal bring forward made them the “Baddest” in the game.

The bout ended prematurely in the eyes of many, as a cut over Diaz’s eyebrow resulted in a TKO for Masvidal. With the cut leading to an unsatisfying ending, June 1 marks an opportunity for these two warriors to battle it out to the finish finally.

The world-renowned MMA superstar Diaz shattered box office and pay-per-view records across the board with his rivalry against Conor McGregor that reached beyond the combat sports arena.

Diaz split the two fights with McGregor, earning 1.3 million pay-per-view buys in the first matchup and 1.6 million buys in the rematch.

Already established as one of MMA’s all-time most prominent stars, Diaz is now immersed in his boxing career. Diaz’s boxing training has included being a regular sparring partner of undefeated boxing legend Andre Ward.

The fighting pride of his native Miami, Masvidal reached superstardom by repeatedly delivering memorable action across years of fighting at the highest levels.

UFC

Among his accolades, Masvidal won the UFC’s Fight of the Night award three times and Performance of the Night four times.

His all-action style also allowed him to record the fastest knockout in UFC history at just five seconds. In a career full of blockbuster events, his challenge to Kamaru Usman in 2020 stood out as the mega-fight garnered 1.3 million pay-per-view buys.

With a professional boxing victory on his record, he can kickstart the boxing portion of his already legendary career with an emphatic win over Diaz in this anticipated duel.

The 10-round 175-pound light heavyweight clash headlines a PPV available for purchase at Fanmio.com/PPV and Fanmio.com/DiazVsMasvidal for the early pricing of $49.99 until Friday, April 12 (on sale from $79.99). Live event ticket information will be announced shortly. Fanmio will present “LAST MAN STANDING” with Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. and Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions.

