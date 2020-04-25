Sergio Martinez, 45, reiterates intentions to rematch Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

World Boxing News

📸 Chris Farina

Former middleweight king and pound for pound star Sergio Martinez has reiterated his desire to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a rematch.

Interviewer Curran Bhatia spoke with Martinez about his comeback at age 45 to rematch Chavez Jr. eight years on from their first meeting.

In part on his quotes to Bhatia, Martinez accused Chavez Jr. of spiraling out of control since losing to Canelo.

“He was taken hold of by depression, alcohol, and drugs. His life collapsed. Let’s have a fight!”

Previously, it was 2018 when WBN exclusively spoke to Martinez and his intentions were first made clear.

Martinez said in August that year: “It is OK that Julio Cesar Chavez wants to fight me again as I would only come back to face him or another big name of my generation like Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao,” exclusively told World Boxing News.

“For me, this is a big challenge and I love challenges. I’ve been training since months ago and I am not joking about this. If he really wants it we can do it.

“I offered him through Twitter that a fight if possible as early as November and I was licensed by Argentina ten days ago so I am ready to go.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Asked about his own fitness after suffering due to bad knees at the end of his career, Martinez assured fans.

“I wanted to be sure that everything is OK, and to be honest, I feel in very good shape and have recovered from my injuries.”

Two months later, Martinez urged Chavez Jr. to accept the return once again.

SIGN

He told WBN: “What do your cojones say? (Do you) Want it, Julio? I’m going to hit you twice as much as 2012. I promise you.

“Don’t forget your tweets. I’ll refresh your memory, Julio. If anything, what I admire about Mexicans is that they never (go back on their word).

“If you don’t’ want the fight, say it now! I want to give you another beating on November 17th. Stop delaying, accept, and sign the contract because you challenged me. Do you remember?

“I’m ready to fight you. I agreed to go up to 168 pounds, the date of November 17. I accepted everything and I am ready to give you another beating.

“Maybe I’m crippled but my fists are not. Are you waiting to sign or will you run?”







Chavez did reply back at the time, by stating: “I’m more than ready Sergio! I’m going to take great pleasure to beat you as I missed out on a rematch before. That was worse because you retired!

“You were never the same, but are you ready now?”

Things subsequently went quiet, until this week.

