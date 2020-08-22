Watch as Sergio Martinez wins return amidst Oscar De La Hoya fight pleas

Sergio Martinez is back! – Fans want Oscar De La Hoya clash as the former middleweight ruler scored a seventh-round stoppage on Friday night in Torrelavega.

At 45 years old and without a competitive bout in over six years, Martinez looked in tremendous shape. ‘Maravilla’ showed no signs of the knee trouble that ultimately ended his career previously.

Dazzling at times, Martinez had way too much experience and guile for Jose Miguel Fandino.

The end came in the seventh round when a crunching body shot landed to halt Fandino for the full count.

In the aftermath, attention immediately turned to a possible collision with Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

Martinez vs De La Hoya has been labeled ‘the only fight that makes sense’ and it seems the boxing public agree.

De La Hoya is making his return at 47. Martinez would be the perfect foe.

A potential catchweight battle at around 157 or 158 pounds would make sense, even though De La Hoya still says he can get down to 154.

On the scales earlier in the week, Martinez was ripped and just over the middleweight mark. Shaving off a couple of slight bit of timber would be no problem for him.

With Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. already on the horizon and Evander Holyfield set to announce his opponent soon, De La Hoya vs Martinez is quickly becoming a must.

It’s two of the greats of their time, who were never in a position before to agree on a deal to fight.

Martinez came to the fore just after De La Hoya retired, even though he was considerably late to the top tier party.







But in this climate of the pandemic, these kinds of match-ups are becoming more commonplace. Charging a fee on Pay-Per-View for any event is becoming the norm.

At an improved 52-3-2, Martinez has re-entered the game in the world’s top hundred middleweights.

De La Hoya could soon bring his 39-6 C.V. to produce big numbers for the veterans.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.