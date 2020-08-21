Sergio Martinez on weight, in amazing shape ahead of shock comeback

Sergio Martinez looked in unbelievable shape as the Argentine hero prepares to make a return to the ring after several years away.

Firstly, everything is ready for the comeback of ‘Maravilla’ on August 21 at the Malecón stadium in Torrelavega, Spain.

SERGIO MARTINEZ

Martínez, a former super welterweight and middleweight champion of the World Boxing Council, will face José Fandiño. His opponent is ten years younger.

Secondly, both fighters passed the official weigh-in on Thursday. Martinez registered 161.3 pounds and José Fandiño gave 165 pounds.

On the card, there will also be other attractive encounters.

Undefeated Sergio García (31-0 / 27 KO) will face Pablo Mendoza (9-4-0, 9 Kos). Former super bantamweight world champion Kiko Martínez (40-9-2 / 28 KO) will fight against Noe Martínez Raygoza ( 23-10-2, 10 Kos).

RAMIREZ vs POSTOL

The long awaited match between World Boxing Council super lightweight champion José Carlos Ramírez and former world champion Viktor Postol from Ukraine will happen on August 29 at the MGM Grand Bubble in Las Vegas.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show had to be postponed several times. But both warriors are motivated to return to the ring.

Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs), 27, of Avenal, California, unified two 140-pound world titles by a sixth-round knockout over Maurice Hooker on July 27 of last year.

For his part, Postol (31-2, 12 KOs), 36, beat Mohamed Mimoune in Las Vegas on April 27 of last year. It was an elimination bout.







WHYTE vs POVETKIN

The Heavyweight Interim champion of the World Boxing Council, Englishman Dillian Whyte will face the former champion from Russia, Alexander Povetkin.

The clash takes place this coming Saturday, August 22, at the “Matchroom Fight Camp” in Brentwood, Essex, United Kingdom.

The fight, which is promoted by Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn. It will be televised on SKY in the UK. Also on ​​DAZN and on ESPN in Latin America.

In this fight, the WBC Diamond belt will be at stake.

If Whyte defeats Povetkin, he will take on the winner of Fury vs. Wilder III.

Furthermore, this fight was scheduled for December but is under review.