Gervonta Davis leaks, deletes ‘spoon-fed white boy cheat’ offer

Gervonta Davis caused a storm by leaking an eight-figure offer from Eddie Hearn to face Conor Benn in the United States.

‘Tank’ wasn’t happy over reports he’d turned down $25 million to face Benn, instead choosing to screenshot the email. The image showed Hearn was prepared to give Davis $10 million plus the pay-per-view upside.

Gervonta Davis leaks eight-figure offer

Hearn’s DM read: “Gervonta asked me to contact you regarding our offer to fight Conor Benn. We want to talk further regarding this fight, and we plan to stage this fight in May in the USA.

“We would offer $10,000,000 plus an upside on the gate and PPV that I would like to discuss further with you. Do you have a good time to discuss this week?

“Kind regards, Eddie.”

Davis then accused Hearn of lowballing him with the deal, when saying: “I will beat the dog s*** out of you. We all know this! I was just trying to be good for the sport and beat your a** in your hometown, but the spoon-fed white boy keeps trying to cheat me out of my f***ing money, b****.”

Benn responded to Davis: “Clearly, gervumpa-lumpa doesn’t know what upside means. Stick to fighting women.

“Calm down, you little angry stumpy man. Tell your daddy, Al, to make me a counteroffer if you feel lowballed. I’ll fight you in America and knock your head clean off. Then you’ll be two foot two.”

Upside or downside?

Former World Boxing News writer Dan Rafael then informed Benn that even with the upside to PPV and the gate, the offer would be nowhere near $25 million.

Therefore, there are porky pies, as they say in London, somewhere in this argument.

In his usual eventuality, Davis deleted all his posts about the offer, Hearn and Benn. But not before every man and his dog collected the evidence.

As WBN stated more than once, the fight was never in the mix. Davis had zero intention of ever facing Benn, whether in the US or England.

The WBA lightweight champion is merely having fun before he makes his comeback against an in-house Premier Boxing Champions fighter. After that, Davis will build another massive Premium Live Event.

Many hope Vasiliy Lomachenko will come through his fight with George Kambosos and have the IBF title in his possession. Loma could then unify in Las Vegas with Davis late in 2024.

If not Loma, Shakur Stevenson would be the obvious choice, but only if the dollar makes sense for Davis and Haymon.

The first stop seems to be Frank Martin in late May or June.

