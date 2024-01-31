Loma heads down under as ‘The Emperor’ dares to be great again

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. are ready to rumble as their expected May 12 lightweight title clash was confirmed.

The pair of former world champions faced off via video link ahead of their collision down under for the vacant IBF crown.

A new 135-pound king will be crowned in Perth. Once the dust settles, a new player in the undisputed game will emerge.

The winner will join lightweight champions, including Gervonta Davis [WBA] and Shakur Stevenson [WBC].

The WBO crown will be contested between Emanuel Navarrete and Denys Berinchyk at a date to be confirmed following a controversial WBO order.

Stevenson vowed to retire after being overlooked for the spot.

‘Loma,’ a three-division world champion, battles former unified lightweight world champion “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr. They collide for the vacant IBF lightweight world title on Sunday, May 12, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Lomachenko vs Kambosos

Lomachenko and Kambosos hosted a virtual press conference to announce their showdown formally. Kambosos held court with the press in Perth. Lomachenko participated via satellite from Los Angeles.

Respective promoters set up the battle as fans look forward to the encounter in three and a half months.

“Vasiliy Lomachenko was the greatest amateur fighter in the history of boxing,” pointed out Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum.

“He had 397 amateur fights and lost only one. As a professional, he’s won world titles from 126 to 135. He is one of the greatest masters of the sport of boxing.

“George Kambosos is a fighter who is always in the fight, giving his all and putting on splendid performances.

“The people in Perth, Australia, and the people around the world are in for a huge treat when these two great fighters meet in the ring.”

Kambosos representative Lou DiBella added: “Lomachenko is an all-time great. He’s already earned entrance into the Hall of Fame.

“Kambosos is a former world champion who’s knocked off one of the best fighters in the world, Teofimo Lopez.

“He’s only lost twice to the same man, one of the best fighters in the world, Devin Haney. And now he’s bringing a legend to Perth. It’s a great fight. It’s a great event.”

Promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Top Rank, Ferocious Promotions, TEG Sport, and Duco Events.

Lomachenko vs. Kambosos and two additional world title fights will be broadcast in Australia on Foxtel, Main Event, and Kayo and in prime time in the United States on Saturday, May 11 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The two additional world title fights will be announced in the coming weeks.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.