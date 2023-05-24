Deontay Wilder drops out of P4P as Loma overtakes Devin Haney

Heavyweight puncher Deontay Wilder has entirely dropped out of the World Boxing News Pound for Pound Rankings for the first time since 2014.

“The Bronze Bomber” has won just one bout in the last three and a half years and has shown no intention of facing Andy Ruiz Jr. in a stipulated WBC final eliminator.

Deontay Wilder out of P4P

Therefore, WBN decided to remove Wilder from the ratings until his next bout gets completed. Rival Anthony Joshua, in similarly bad form to Wilder, has already been removed months prior.

So, if the pair meet sometime this year, the winner will re-enter the reckoning. Ruiz Jr. keeps his place in the top fifty after two wins since his loss to AJ in Saudi Arabia.

Loma takes Haney

Another big move following the weekend’s action, Vasiliy Lomachenko earns his place back in the top ten after a superb performance against Devin Haney. WBN has never been one to move a fighter for an underserved win, as previously shown in the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall mess.

For this reason, Loma moves one place above Haney at number five, having done enough to take the decision at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Oleksandr Usyk remains at number, having enjoyed the best run of form by any boxer on the planet by some margin. Naoya Inoue is second, with Canelo Alvarez moving back to third after victories over Gennadiy Golovkin and John Ryder.

Errol Spence Jr. remains at four after defeating better opposition than Terence Crawford, who he hopes to battle for the undisputed title this summer.

Crawford has again fallen behind in the level of foes faced and is now outside the top ten.

Dmitry Bivol, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, and Jermell Charlo are the rest of the best. However, Charlo will be removed from the entire list if activity doesn’t improve soon.

Boxing’s Pound for Pound Rankings – May 2023

1 Oleksandr USYK

2 Naoya INOUE

3 CANELO Alvarez

4 Errol SPENCE JR

5 Dmitry BIVOL

6 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO

7 Devin HANEY

8 Shakur STEVENSON

9 Gervonta DAVIS

10 Jermell CHARLO

11 Terence CRAWFORD

12 Juan ESTRADA

13 Artur BETERBIEV

14 Tyson FURY

15 Kazuto IOKA

16 Emanuel NAVARRETE

17 Rey VARGAS

18 Jesse RODRIGUEZ

19 Stephen FULTON JR.

20 Roman GONZALEZ

21 Regis PROGRAIS

22 Jack CATTERALL

23 Kosei TANAKA

24 Badou JACK

25 Jermall CHARLO

26 David BENAVIDEZ

27 Gennadiy GOLOVKIN

28 Kenshiro TERAJI

29 Leo SANTA CRUZ

30 Teofimo LOPEZ

31 Jose RAMIREZ

32 Payna PRADABSRI

33 Knockout CP FRESHMART

34 John Riel CASIMERO

35 Marlon TAPALES

36 Josh TAYLOR

37 Callum SMITH

38 Jaime MUNGUIA

39 Robeisy RAMIREZ

40 Mauricio Lara

41 Fernando MARTINEZ

42 Jai OPETAIA

43 Joshua FRANCO

44 Lawrence OKOLIE

45 Jaron ENNIS

46 Zhanibek ALIMKHANULY

47 Andy RUIZ JR.

48 Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI

49 Brandon FIGUEROA

50 Junto NAKATANI

