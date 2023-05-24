Deontay Wilder drops out of P4P as Loma overtakes Devin Haney

Heavyweight puncher Deontay Wilder has entirely dropped out of the World Boxing News Pound for Pound Rankings for the first time since 2014.
“The Bronze Bomber” has won just one bout in the last three and a half years and has shown no intention of facing Andy Ruiz Jr. in a stipulated WBC final eliminator.
Deontay Wilder out of P4P
Therefore, WBN decided to remove Wilder from the ratings until his next bout gets completed. Rival Anthony Joshua, in similarly bad form to Wilder, has already been removed months prior.
So, if the pair meet sometime this year, the winner will re-enter the reckoning. Ruiz Jr. keeps his place in the top fifty after two wins since his loss to AJ in Saudi Arabia.
Loma takes Haney
Another big move following the weekend’s action, Vasiliy Lomachenko earns his place back in the top ten after a superb performance against Devin Haney. WBN has never been one to move a fighter for an underserved win, as previously shown in the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall mess.
For this reason, Loma moves one place above Haney at number five, having done enough to take the decision at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Oleksandr Usyk remains at number, having enjoyed the best run of form by any boxer on the planet by some margin. Naoya Inoue is second, with Canelo Alvarez moving back to third after victories over Gennadiy Golovkin and John Ryder.
Errol Spence Jr. remains at four after defeating better opposition than Terence Crawford, who he hopes to battle for the undisputed title this summer.
Crawford has again fallen behind in the level of foes faced and is now outside the top ten.
Dmitry Bivol, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, and Jermell Charlo are the rest of the best. However, Charlo will be removed from the entire list if activity doesn’t improve soon.
Boxing’s Pound for Pound Rankings – May 2023
1 Oleksandr USYK
2 Naoya INOUE
3 CANELO Alvarez
4 Errol SPENCE JR
5 Dmitry BIVOL
6 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO
7 Devin HANEY
8 Shakur STEVENSON
9 Gervonta DAVIS
10 Jermell CHARLO
11 Terence CRAWFORD
12 Juan ESTRADA
13 Artur BETERBIEV
14 Tyson FURY
15 Kazuto IOKA
16 Emanuel NAVARRETE
17 Rey VARGAS
18 Jesse RODRIGUEZ
19 Stephen FULTON JR.
20 Roman GONZALEZ
21 Regis PROGRAIS
22 Jack CATTERALL
23 Kosei TANAKA
24 Badou JACK
25 Jermall CHARLO
26 David BENAVIDEZ
27 Gennadiy GOLOVKIN
28 Kenshiro TERAJI
29 Leo SANTA CRUZ
30 Teofimo LOPEZ
31 Jose RAMIREZ
32 Payna PRADABSRI
33 Knockout CP FRESHMART
34 John Riel CASIMERO
35 Marlon TAPALES
36 Josh TAYLOR
37 Callum SMITH
38 Jaime MUNGUIA
39 Robeisy RAMIREZ
40 Mauricio Lara
41 Fernando MARTINEZ
42 Jai OPETAIA
43 Joshua FRANCO
44 Lawrence OKOLIE
45 Jaron ENNIS
46 Zhanibek ALIMKHANULY
47 Andy RUIZ JR.
48 Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI
49 Brandon FIGUEROA
50 Junto NAKATANI