Shakur Stevenson loses it over WBO order, retires [not retired]

Shakur Stevenson announced he would retire from boxing at 26 after losing it over the WBO’s decision to order a vacant lightweight title fight.

Stevenson reacted badly to the WBO’s confirmation of Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk for Devin Haney’s old belt. The American wanted unification to add the WBO version to his WBC strap.

However, the WBO outlined that Stevenson would not be in the mix for an opportunity. An in-house Top Rank clash with Navarrete had previously been touted for the spring.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk

It seems Stevenson has no choice but to wait until after the WBO reveals its position.

“Re: Negotiations – Vacant WBO Lightweight Championship Contest Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk.

“Gentlemen: Please be advised that the WBO World Championship Committee at this moment orders the commencement of negotiations for the subject matter bout.

“The parties herein are granted 15 days upon notice of this order to reach an agreement. If an accord is not reached within the time frame outlined herein, purse bid procedures will be ordered under WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.

“The minimum acceptable bid for the WBO Lightweight Division is $150,000.00 (One Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars). Any parties involved may request a purse bid ceremony during the negotiation process.

“Lastly, this Committee reserves the right to issue any further rulings deemed necessary, helpful, and convenient to accomplish the purposes, policies, and intent of the WBO rules, including, but not limited to, rendering all rulings necessary to serve the best interests in the sport of professional boxing and the WBO Lightweight Division.”

Shakur Stevenson reaction

In addition, upon seeing the WBO resolution, Stevenson said: “This is sickening [and] disgusting. I mines [sic] well retire.”

A short time later, he added, “I’m’ officially retiring from the sport of boxing. I’ll be in the gym forever, perfecting my craft and helping the next generation become great and chase their dreams.

“But I ain’t’ fw [sic] this weak boxing game.”

The news comes as an announcement for Vasility Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr. for the vacant IBF lightweight title was confirmed to World Boxing News on Monday.

Top Rank will officially ratify the contest for May 12 in Australia on Tuesday. DiBella Entertainment sent WBN the document for a ‘Matrix vs Emperor’ contest.

Furthermore, the IBF and WBA orders mean every title at 135 is tied up after the WBA elevated Gervonta Davis to full champion from his ‘regular’ position.

