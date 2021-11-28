The Takedown: George Kambosos stuns Teofimo Lopez in brilliant display

November 28th, 2021

Ed Mulholland

George Kambosos Jr. was something of an unknown quantity until boxing’s biggest secret ended ‘The Takeover’ on Saturday night.

Kambosos, a fighter World Boxing News interviewed a few years ago and knew of his potential, defeated 2020 WBN Fighter of the Year Teofimo Lopez via a stunning split decision.

Although Kambosos won the fight by at least a couple of points, scores at Madison Square Garden were distinctly kind to Lopez.

Taking down Lopez in the very first round, Kambosos silenced Madison Square Garden as the home fighter got to his feet shook to his core.

From then on, Kambosos dominated the majority of the contest. Lopez struggled with the output and tenacity of the rugged Australian.

COMEBACK

However, sensing the upset, Lopez and his team upped the ante from the eighth. The now-former undisputed champion hauled himself into the contest and eventually got his rewards.

Catching Kambosos on the side of the head in the tenth, Lopez sneaked in a swift follow-up punch that didn’t allow ‘Ferocious” any time to adjust.

He hit the canvas. The shot to the temple hurt Kambosos. From then on, the pre-fight favorite piled on the pressure. At one point, it looked as though Lopez could get an unlikely stoppage.

Unfortunately for him, he ran out of steam. The last two rounds subsequently slipped away from him as Kambosos rallied.

Doing enough on the cards, Kambosos was far more upbeat than Lopez at the final bell. A sickening cut had opened up further in the eleventh.

Lopez was the beaten man just by looking at the duo.

GEORGE KAMBOSOS CHAMPION

As the cards got revealed, though, a gasp came from the audience. Kambosos took the first card 115-111. And getting named by the ring announcer could only mean one thing – a split from the judges or potentially even a draw.

Lopez then somehow got the second 114-113 – probably expected in his hometown. To the relief of the sport, the rightful winner got crowned when Kambosos took the third card 115-112.

WBC FRANCHISE

Kambosos is now one of the newest stars in the sport, with the world at his fists as he contemplates what is next.

But as WBN will explain in a forthcoming article, George Kambosos will only be recognized as a unified champion moving forward. The WBC Franchise title held by Lopez has become a hindrance to fans knowing who the real champion is right now.

Lopez admitted in some interviews pre-fight that Devin Haney is the WBC champion. Therefore, WBN will no longer name the WBC Franchise belt for future world title fights.

Canelo Alvarez and Juan Estrada will also get removed from the WBN title list.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.