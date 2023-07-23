George Kambosos Jr. disputes decision after Maxi Hughes verdict

George Kambosos Jr. disputed the decision despite setting up a certain shot at the Internation Boxing Federation lightweight title.

Kambosos Jr. moved his record to 21-2, 10 KOs on Saturday night but had to earn every point against a game Maxi Hughes in Shawnee.

The former unified and lineal lightweight world champion secured a narrow twelve-round majority decision victory against the elusive Hughes.

“The Emperor” didn’t have it all his own way on Saturday evening at FireLake Arena despite earning a mandatory shot at the IBF crown.

Kambosos returned to the ring with renewed vigor after back-to-back undisputed showdowns in his native Australia. But Hughes, an English southpaw coming off a seven-fight win streak, nullified Kambosos’ aggression with distance and intelligent footwork.

Hughes used his quick feet in the fifth round to set up his left hand. He landed a punch that opened up a cut above Kambosos’ right eye.

A clash of heads in the sixth round caused a cut above Hughes’ left eye.

The later rounds saw both fighters continuing to set up single shots with feints and jabs. Hughes had more success with his counter left hand.

Kambosos, with a sense of urgency, tried to pick up the pace in the final round.

George Kambosos Jr. decision

Ultimately, Kambosos took home his mandatory spot with scores of 114-114, 117-111, and 115-113. However, he wasn’t happy with the points totals.

“We won the fight by many rounds. That’s no discredit to Maxi Hughes. He had a couple of good rounds,” insisted Kambosos Jr. “But a couple of good rounds don’t win you the fight. We won the majority of the rounds.”

On what Hughes brought to the table, Kambosos added: “That’s the reason we chose him. He was a hard test. Many guys coming off losses wouldn’t want to take a test like him.

“This was a hard challenge.”

After his performance, Kambosos stated: “I need to get grittier. He was moving a lot and wasn’t engaging much, but that’s how he fights.

“We knew he would be a tough challenge, but styles make fights. I’ve got to be more gritty with these guys.”

Hughes said after making his American headlining debut, “I’m absolutely devastated. Nobody thought I was supposed to be in George’s league.

“Tonight, I came and showed that I should have had my hand raised. But I don’t want to take George’s moment.

“I used my footwork. I made him miss and pay. But I landed the cleaner shots. I don’t want to sound like a sore loser.

“I will watch and assess it, but everyone here knows who Maxi Hughes is.”

