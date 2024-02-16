Zepeda vs Hughes undercard information for March 16

A fight card featuring Golden Boy’s brightest, elite fighters is what fans can expect on the undercard of Zepeda vs Hughes, which will take place on Saturday, March 16.

The 12-round IBF and WBA Lightweight World Championship Eliminator main event featuring undefeated knockout machine William “El Camarón” Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico and English fighter and former IBO World Champion Maxi “Maximus” Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) is co-promoted with DiBella Entertainment and will take place live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and broadcast around the world on DAZN.

Returning to fight after an explosive first-round knockout on the Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte undercard, the undefeated WBA International Lightweight Titleholder Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (16-0, 12-KOs) will defend his title against Las Vegas, Nevada’s Esteuri “El Puma” Suero (13-1, 10 KOs). The 10-round match will be featured as the co-main event.

On the DAZN broadcast, Vancouver, Washington’s Victor “El Tornado” Morales, Jr. (19-0-1, 9 KOs) will be in a WBA Featherweight Championship Final eliminator fight against Luis “The Twist” Nunez (19-0, 13 KOs) of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. They will participate in a 10-round fight for the opportunity to fight for a world championship next. In a bad-blood rematch, Houston, Texas’ Marlen Esparza (14-1, 1 KO) will put her unified WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine Flyweight Championship titles on the line against Buenos Aires, Argentina’s Gabriela “Chucky” Alaniz (14-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

Opening the broadcast, Las Vegas, Nevada’s Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (12-1, 9 KOs) will participate in an eight-round cruiserweight fight against Seattle, Washington’s Marquice Weston (15-2-1, 8 KOs). Opening up fight night, Eric Priest (12-0, 8 KOs) will participate in a 10-round middleweight fight against a soon to be announced opponent.

Tickets for Zepeda vs. Hughes are priced at $162, $108, $81 and $43 (not including applicable taxes and fees.) A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.