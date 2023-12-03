Floyd Schofield impressive with 111-second knockout

It only took WBA Lightweight International Champion Floyd Schofield 111 seconds in the first round to defend his title successfully.

“Kid Austin” moved to 16-0, 12 KOs against Tijuana, Mexico’s Ricardo “Explosivo” Torres (17-8-3, 12 KOs).

Floyd Schofield

Scheduled for ten rounds, Austin’s Schofield sent Torres to the mat thrice in a row, the referee stopping the fight after he was knocked down the third time.

Mosley Jr.

Shane Mosley Jr. (21-5, 12 KOs) became the new WBA Continental Americas Middleweight Titleholder with a TKO victory against San Bernardino’s Joshua Conley (17-6-1, 11 KOs) in a fight scheduled for ten rounds.

Mosley Jr. took his time, ultimately forcing Conley to retire in his corner at the beginning of the seventh round.

Opening the DAZN card in front of his hometown, Houston crowd, knockout prospect Darius Fulghum (9-0, 9 KOs) became the new WBA Continental USA Super Middleweight Titleholder.

He scored a second-round TKO victory at 0:56 against Pachino “Chino” Hill (8-5-1, 6 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa in a fight that was scheduled for eight-rounds.

One of the busiest prospects in boxing, this was Fulghum’s sixth fight this year.

On the conclusion of the preliminary card, Waianae, Hawaii’s Asa “Ace” Stevens (6-0, 2 KOs) maintained his clean prospect sheet. He scored a four-round super bantamweight fight against Dominque Griffin (5-6-2, 2 KOs) of Irving, Texas. All three judges scored the fight 40-36.

Former Mexican Olympian and bantamweight prospect Gael “El Terror” Cabrera (3-0, 2 KO) of Sonora, Mexico, finished business early with a first-round TKO of Las Vegas, Nevada’s Alejandro Dominguez (2-1, 1 KO). Scheduled for four rounds.

The fight only made it to 2:16.

Sean Garcia

Stablemate and brother to the main event star, the undefeated Sean Garcia (6-0, 2 KOs) of Victorville, California kept his clean record intact.

Garcia impressed in a four-round super lightweight fight against Joseph Johnson (3-2-1, 0 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas. The judges scored the bout unanimously for Garcia with scores of 40-34, 40-34 and 39-35.

Opening the explosive fight night with a four-round welterweight fight, Cape Coral, Florida’s Danilo Diez (1-0) went the distance in his professional debut.

He went up against Jose Valenzuela of Puebla, Mexico (2-11, 1 KO). Diez took home his first victory with a unanimous decision victory, with all three scores 40-36.