Floyd Schofield continues rise with dominant decision triumph

Floyd Schofield continued his rise with victory in the main event of a card due to being headlined by Vergil Ortiz Jr. Sadly, Ortiz had to pull out during fight week.

In a dominant performance in front of thousands of excited fight fans in his home state of Texas, “Kid Austin” successfully defended his WBA International title when he defeated Haskell “Hackman” Rhodes of Las Vegas, Nevada.

The ten-round lightweight fight went the distance. Rhodes displayed impressive resilience after being knocked down three times throughout the war.

He went down twice in the seventh round and once in the eighth.

Floyd Schofield wins

Schofield was also able to show his adaptability. He powered through a deep cut on his left face cheek in the ninth round from an accidental head butt.

All three judges scored the bout unanimously 100-87. The fight was exclusively broadcast live on DAZN from the AT&T Center.

“It’s boxing. You’re supposed to face adversity inside the ring,” said Floyd Schofield. “I didn’t feel anything when I got the cut.

“I told the referee, please don’t stop this fight. Rhodes can take a hell of a punch, and I am glad that he’s going back to his family.”

In a solid comeback performance, South El Monte, California’s Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. scored a unanimous decision victory. He won against Harbor City, California’s Jerry Perez.

The welterweight scrap went all ten rounds. The pair provided fan-friendly action, with attendees cheering for Diaz Jr. The judges scored the fight 97-93, 97-93, and 98-92.

“I feel good to have been able to come back like this and get the 10-rounds in,” said Joseph Diaz Jr. “I rate my performance at a B.

“When I return to the ring in sixty days, I will be on my A-game.”

The night’s special guests included former world champion Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya, alongside Golden Boy Partner and International Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins.

Also, Congressman Joaquin Castro, Texas State Representative John Lujan, San Antonio Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran, Former WBA World Champion Joshua Franco, WBO World Champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, and other notable Golden Boy Fighters.

