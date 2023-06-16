JoJo Diaz, Floyd Schofield added to Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr

The undercard has been finalized for another potential main event candidate for ‘Fight of the Year’ featuring the highly anticipated clash between undefeated knockout sensation Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas and World Champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) of Kaunas, Lithuania for Stanionis’ WBA Regular Welterweight Title.

In the chief supporting role, Golden Boy’s blue-chip prospect Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) will be looking to dazzle the crowd yet again after a ferocious second-round knockout victory against Jesus Valentin Leon on the Davis vs. Garcia undercard on April 22.

Presented in association with Davies Entertainment, Schofield will measure up against Haskell “Hackman” Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada in a 10-round lightweight fight.

On the DAZN broadcast with a spectacular unification bout, the WBA, WBC and Ring Magazine World Champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas will take a step closer to her dream to become the first-ever undisputed female flyweight champion of the world when she faces WBO World Champion of Buenos Aires, Argentina Gabriela Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight fight. Esparza returns to the ring after an impressive showing against Eva Guzman last August 2022 on the Ortiz, Jr. vs. MicKinson undercard.

Opening the broadcast with a redemptive return to the ring after re-signing a multi-fight contract with Golden Boy, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-4-1, 15 KOs) will also be on the DAZN undercard in a 10-round lightweight fight. Diaz’s opponent will also be announced in the coming weeks.

On the preliminary card with an eight-round super welterweight fight, Romanian-American hot prospect Eric Tudor (8-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida will square off against Reggie Harris, Jr. (7-3, 3 KOs) of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Tudor made waves and gained a massive following on the undercard of Diaz, Jr. vs. Gesta this past March 2023, where he was in a toe-to-toe matchup against Damoni Cato-Cain.

Also in the prelims, Tristan Kalkreuth (10-1, 7 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas will fight Jaime Solorio (12-5-2, 9 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico in a six-round cruiserweight match. Opening fight night with four-rounds of light heavyweight action, Houston’s Darius “DFG” Fulghum (5-0, 5 KOs) will fight Ricardo Medina (1-4) of San Antonio.