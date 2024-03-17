William Zepeda reinforces credentials with impressive stoppage

In a masterful performance that displayed his impressive and effective volume punching as well as relentless breakdown to the body of his opponent, San Mateo Atenco, Mexico’s undefeated knockout machine William “El Camarón” Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) stopped the valiant former IBO World Champion Maxi “Maximus” Hughes (26-7-2, 5 KOs) of Yorkshire, UK.

Zepeda secured a golden ticket to be the first in line for an opportunity to fight for a world championship with his TKO stoppage, as he pummeled Hughes through the first four rounds, causing Hughes to retire in the corner at the conclusion of the fourth round. The Golden Boy Promotions event was a scheduled 12-round IBF and WBA Lightweight World Championship Eliminator that was co-promoted with DiBella Entertainment and took place live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and broadcast around the world on DAZN.

“This was another day in the office,” said William Zepeda. “Thirty different camps and thirty different wins and all I can do is thank my team. Early on I knew I had him, the strategy was to work the body and finish at the top. It is not confidence that I feel, but the weight of responsibility to keep giving this level of performances. The rivals who are at my doorstep are much stronger and have a lot more experience and we must continue to work. I will be the next champion from Mexico! I am ready for Shakur, Gervonta – who ever is ready to face me. I want to be a world champion.”

In the co-main event, undefeated Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) successfully defended his WBA International Lightweight Title against Las Vegas’ Esteuri “El Puma” Suero (13-2, 10 KOs). Scheduled for 10 rounds, “Kid Austin” suffered an accidental headbutt in the first round. The match featured a slew of non-sportsmanlike antics from Suero including holding, two low blows, and picking up Schofield twice in the fourth round. The referee stopped the fight at 2:07 of the fifth round, disqualifying Suero and awarding the victory to Floyd Schofield.

Representing Kansas City, Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs) went the distance against Jose “Matador” Sanchez (21-5-1, 12 KOs) of Reynosa, Mexico, in a 10-round middleweight fight. Priest was aggressive throughout the fight, with the judges awarding him the unanimous decision victory with scores of 99-91, 99-91, and 100-90.

Also on the DAZN Broadcast, Las Vegas’ Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (13-1, 10 KOs) participated in an eight-round heavyweight fight against Seattle, Washington’s Marquice Weston (15-3-1, 8 KOs). The fight only made it to 1:33 of the second round, with Kalkreuth utilizing the left hook to send Weston to the mat.

Opening fight night and the DAZN broadcast with a spectacular professional debut, 17-time national amateur champion and former Team USA member Joel Iriarte (1-0, 1 KO) of Bakersfield, California, dazzled the crowd with a second-round TKO of Bryan Carguacundo (3-6-2) of Ecuador. The bout was scheduled for four rounds of welterweight action.