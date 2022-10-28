JoJo Diaz and William Zepeda ready for war

Ahead of their anticipated 12-round crossroads fight, former IBF Super Featherweight World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated, rising lightweight division star William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) hosted a press conference in San Diego to promote their clash.

Fans can expect these two warriors to put on a show at the Pechanga Arena San Diego this Saturday, Oct. 29 on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT.

The Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda undercard fighters also participated in the press conference. Co-main event Alexis “Lex” Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs) discussed his NABO Welterweight title defense against Tijuana, Mexico, Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) in a 10-round fight. Monterrey, Mexico’s Arely Mucino (31-3-2, 11 KOs) shared her thoughts ahead of challenging Chimba, Argentina’s World Champion Leonela Yudica (17-0-3) for the IBF Female Flyweight World Title in a 10-round match.

Dallas, Texas’s Hector Valdez, Jr. (15-0, 8 KOs) will open the DAZN broadcast in a 10-round super bantamweight fight against Las Vegas, Nevada’s Max Ornelas (15-0-1, 5 KOs).

The main event for Golden Boy Fight Night: Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda Prelims on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube Jorge “El Niño” Chávez (3-0, 3 KOs) will participate in a six-round super featherweight fight against Houston, Texas’s Adrian Leyva (3-3-2, 1 KO).

JOSEPH “JOJO” DIAZ, FORMER IBF SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“Zepeda is a young, hungry, and tough fighter, but I’m hoping that it will bring the best out of me on Saturday. He looks great on paper, but I’ve been there, done that, and my experience speaks for itself.

“I have been working really hard on myself in general. I’m excited to be doing what I love to be doing, which is putting on a great show for the fans.

“There is an A-side and B-side. I’m the A-side.”

WILLIAM “EL CAMARÓN” ZEPEDA, UNDEFEATED SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“There is no A-side or B-side. This is a fight for the fans.

“I’m very grateful for my promoter, Golden Boy and to my team for bringing out that talent and for teaching me new things. These are the types of opponents that bring out the best fights and show that we belong.”

ALEXIS “LEX” ROCHA, NABO WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“I’m here just living out my dream. Who would have thought that the 11-year old chubby kid would be here on the patch to chasing a world title.

“From this point forward, I’m only going to give more effort to take over my division. My focus right now is Jesus Perez.”

JESUS “RICKY” PEREZ, WELTERWEIGHT FIGHTER:

“You are going to see a more complete, more focused fighter when I get in the ring with Rocha. You will see more defining qualities from me. The winner Saturday night will be the fans.

“God willing, we are going to shock the fans on Saturday.”

ARELY MUCINO, FEMALE FLYWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“This fight brings a lot of emotions. The meaning behind the fight is much deeper. We have been working for many years to come back on top, and to once again become a world champion. This is my father’s dream and my dream. I have been through a lot in my life, and look, we are here to fulfill that dream. It’s very special for me to complete this dream for my father.”

ERIC GOMEZ, PRESIDENT OF GOLDEN BOY

“JoJo Diaz is one of the most exciting fighters we have. He’ll take on any challenge. He’s a great person, great former champion, and works very hard. He is not taking Zepeda lightly. You can give JoJo the edge just because he’s more experienced.

“With Zepeda, you’ve got a hungry and young kid that is trying to make it. He is fighting the guy with the bigger name. It’s going to be fireworks.”

Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fight will take place on Saturday, October 29 and will be broadcast live exclusively on DAZN worldwide. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.

Tickets for Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda are on sale and are priced at $125, $80, $60, $40 and $25 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at AXS.com, PechangaArenaSD.com and GoldenBoyPromotions.com.