William Zepeda beats JoJo Diaz, Alexis Rocha grabs 21st victory

William “El Camarón” Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) etched his name amongst the current elite fighters of the lightweight division on Saturday night.

Zepeda secured a comfortable unanimous decision victory over former U.S. Olympian and former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-2-2, 15 KOs) at the Pechanga Arena San Diego and live worldwide on DAZN.

Zepeda was in control of most of the fight, out-landing Diaz and impressing the crowd with his inexhaustible boxing style that has earned him a spot for future title contention.

William Zepeda

“I have learned that boxing gives back what you put in,” said William Zepeda. “I have trained hard, disciplined, and listened to my team.

“Now it is time to rest up and await for what is next for us at this division.”

One of the welterweight division’s fastest-growing superstars from Santa Ana, California, and co-main event of the night, Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs), successfully defended his NABO Welterweight Title.

He went up against the resilient Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-4,18 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

Alexis Rocha

“I want all the names; I’m knocking on all the doors,” said Alexis Rocha. “Perez was a formidable opponent.

“I thought I would knock him out in the second round. He gave quite a performance, but we handled business.”

Monterrey, Mexico’s Arely “Ametralladora” Muciño (32-3-2, 11 KOs) became the new IBF Female Flyweight World Champion via a split decision victory over Chimba, Argentina’s Leonela Yudica (17-0-4).

Muciño, with a swollen left eye due to a head butt in the second round, was able to rally in the last half to win the judges’ favor.

“I dedicate this fight to my father,” said Arely Muciño. “This belt belongs to him. I am just so happy, and I can’t believe it.

“This fight was six months in the making. We were scheduled to fight earlier, but she claimed to have an injury.

“However, that time allowed us to put the perfect team together.

“What’s next? I leave it to my promoters. I have trusted them thus far and know they will have the best interests in mind.

“But I will now celebrate this victory with my team and my family.”

Results

Opening up the DAZN broadcast, Hector Valdez, Jr. (16-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas, Texas, defeated Las Vegas, Nevada’s Max Ornelas (15-0-2, 5 KOs) via split decision in a challenging, 10-round super bantamweight fight.

The main event for Golden Boy Fight Night: Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda Prelims on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube featured San Diego’s Hometown hero Jorge “El Niño” Chávez (4-0, 3 KOs), who staved off hungry opponent Adrian Leyva (3-3-2, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas in a challenging, six-round super featherweight fight. Chavez drew a prominent San Diego crowd that cheered his name as he took the unanimous decision victory.

The stellar knockout of the night was provided by Norwalk’s Japhethlee Llamido (10-0, 4 KOs), who stunned with a victory over Houston, Texas’s Pablo Cruz (22-5-1, 6 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round super featherweight fight. The confident Llamido sent Cruz to the mat at 1:36 in the first round.

A four-round, flyweight scrap featuring Jan “Nito” Salvatierra (9-2, 4 KOs) from Los Cabos, Mexico, and Robert Ledesma (3-9, 2 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas, drew much applause as the two went to war on the mat. Salvatierra took home the unanimous decision victory in the close fight.

Opening up the Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda fight night and the Golden Boy Fight Night Prelims, Asa “Ace” Stevens (3-0, 1 KO) from Waianae, Hawaii, clearly outscored Mychaquell Shields (0-1) in a four-round featherweight match with a unanimous decision win.

