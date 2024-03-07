Alexis Rocha added to Goulamirian vs Ramirez on DAZN

The pride of Santa Ana, Alexis “Lex” Rocha (23-2, 15 KOs) will co-headline the cruiserweight clash between WBA Cruiserweight Super World Champion Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) of Yerevan, Armenia against former World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs).

Rocha will participate in a 10-round welterweight fight against Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson (30-4, 22 KOs). Rocha will return to YouTube Theater after being the main event last January 2023 for the first-ever boxing event in the venue’s history. The fight night is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Y12 Boxing and will take place at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood and broadcast live on DAZN.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Golden Boy Promotions, my fans, and my entire team for their constant support,” said Alexis Rocha. “My last fight did not go the way that I expected it to. I let a lot of people down, including myself. This next stage of my career is my revenge tour. This is when I become everything I know I was meant to be in this sport. The pain I feel from my last loss will be the pain every opponent feels moving forward.”

“I would like to personally thank the Golden Boy himself, Oscar De La Hoya, for this great opportunity of redemption,” said Fredrick Lawson. “Also, I would like to thank DAZN, the number 1 outlet in the world, for watching boxing. I know that Alexis is a top fighter, but so am I, and I will prove it to everyone on March 30. My manager Jacob Zwennes is very confident that I will beat Rocha.”

Also on the DAZN broadcast, Rialto’s Ricardo Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs) and Queretaro, Mexico’s Luis “Zari” Hernandez (13-6-1, 8 KOs) will battle it out in a 10-round flyweight bout. Opening the broadcast, Fort Worth, Texas’ Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (26-0, 20 KOs) will make his U.S. Golden Boy debut against Jose Sanchez (14-3-1, 4 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico in a 10-round welterweight fight. Dominguez was last seen on the undercard of the Yokasta Valle vs. Anabel Ortiz world championship fight in Costa Rica.

On the preliminary card, in a 10-round light heavyweight fight, Kareem Hackett (12-0, 6 KOs) of Toronto, Canada will defend his newly-minted WBA Intercontinental Title against Victorville’s Rowdy Montgomery (10-5-1, 7 KOs). Also in the preliminaries, Jonathan “Sugarcane” Cañas (3-0, 2 KOs) will participate in a four-round lightweight fight. Making his professional debut, Ronaldo Mancilla of Big Bear will participate in a four-round light heavyweight fight. In a four-round welterweight fight, Deni Davtian of Kharkiv, Ukraine will also make their professional debut. Opponents for each will be announced soon.

Tickets for Goulamirian vs. Zurdo are on sale and are priced at $150, $100, $75, $50 and $30 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoy.com.