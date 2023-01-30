George Ashie gets all clear after horrific Alexis Rocha beatdown KO

World Boxing News is pleased to report that George Ashie fully recovered from his hellacious knockout at the hands of Alexis Rocha.

Ashie was out of his depth and took a sustained beating against Rocha. The fight could have sympathetically been halted around the fifth session on Saturday night.

However, everyone around the contest allowed the beatdown to continue. This led to a shocking seventh-round KO that could have been avoided.

George Ashie is okay after knockout

In a scenario that wasn’t of Rocha’s making, Ashie caused concern at how he hit the canvas. Thankfully, Star Boxing attorney Tony Palmieri updated me on his condition.

“I spoke with George Ashie and his team. Most importantly, George is okay,” confirmed Palmieri.

“He is disappointed by the loss. But he’s in good spirits. He gave all 146 pounds of himself to that fight. He has nothing to be ashamed of,” he added.

Ashie found time to be as graceful as he was in the ring. The Ghanaian offered nothing but congratulations to his opponent.

“I would like to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to give the world another part of me that’s driven with passion and determination.

“I did my best. But it wasn’t good enough. We didn’t get the win, but a wise man once said, ‘the victories are within the lessons.”

He continued: “I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this short process.

“I’m going back to the drawing board to learn from my mistakes.”

Alexis Rocha

On Rocha, Ashie said: “Last but not least, I would like to congratulate Alexis Rocha for his victory.

“Thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever. With God, all things are possible. I will be back!”

Rocha posted a clip of the final blow that tore right through Ashie’s soul at the YouTube Theater.

“Thank God for blessing me with the W last night. I also want to give a big thank you to everyone that came out and showed support,” stated Rocha.

Terence Crawford has since become a possibility for Rocha’s next fight. Before the event, the WBO welterweight champion met with Rocha’s promoters, Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins.

Vergil Ortiz, who is Crawford’s mandatory, makes more sense than Rocha. But the way Bud chooses his opponents, you never know if Rocha will get the nod.

It certainly won’t be Errol Spence next for Crawford. That’s for sure.

