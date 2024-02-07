‘If you know boxing, Crawford beats Canelo – Conor Benn is trash!’

Terence Crawford can cause the most significant stir of his career if the Omaha superstar can land a shot at Canelo Alvarez in 2024.

That’s the view of Crawford’s trainer, Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre, who also states that British welterweight Conor Benn is trash.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, McIntyre gave a glowing reference to the undefeated Crawford, who is linked to facing Canelo in May or September.

Crawford has all the tools to win a third-weight undisputed crown.

Crawford beats Canelo

“Any hardcore boxing fans know Crawford can beat Canelo. You have to know boxing to be able to say that,” Bomac told Fight Hub.

On Conor Benn’s performance, he added: “I think he looked like trash. I didn’t watch the fight. Some of the coaches were watching it as I was driving. They just said he looked like trash.

“I know Pete [Dobson] really well, and he gave him a tough fight. But I don’t think much of him [Benn]. I really don’t know of him; I hear his name.”

Asked about Benn saying he wants Tank [Gervonta Davis] next, McIntyre responded: “Why would he go down there and pick on guys at 135 and 141? Why not mess with guys at 147 and 154 and call those guys out?

“If you really want to fight somebody, fight the best.”

Airing his views on Tim Tszyu vs Keith Thurman, Bomac said: “I think it’s going to be a good fight. Tyszu has the momentum because Keith has been out for a while.

“It’s going to be a tough fight to call right now, but I can see the fight going towards Tyszu just because he has the momentum. He [Thurman] has not got momentum because it is just like riding a bike, and Thurman has been at that high level for many years.”

Keyshawn Davis

McIntyre will corner for rising star Keyshawn Davis this Thursday in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. McIntyre expects an excellent performance due to this meticulous preparation.

“I want him to get hold of a few titles, win a few divisions, and let his body grow. He is only 25 years old,” pointed out McIntyre. “But seven or eight years from now, we could call him one of the greatest to lace up the gloves.

“It’s a process you must go through to be called that. I’m glad that he is starting that process. It’s the energy level that he has. He is on the big stage, and the sparring has been good, so he is ready.

“Just go about training every day and work on strategy. Watch how he eats and sleeps, and keep a close eye on him from when you get up to when you go to bed. That’s what my job is,” he concluded.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.