Tszyu vs Thurman Kick-off quotes / Ticket code / Pay Per View info

Fighters competing on the stacked, inaugural four-fight Tszyu vs. Thurman PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video went face to face at a press conference.

The main protagonists previewed their respective matchups before they stepped into the ring on Saturday, March 30, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The press conference featured two-time world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman and rising star and reigning world champion Tim Tszyu, who meet in the main event.

Tszyu vs Thurman press conference quotes:

KEITH THURMAN

“It’s been a long time coming. I’m looking forward to continuing my legacy with this fight March 30. Once again I get to kick off a major event. This is what boxing is all about. Action. World Class.

“He’s a slow-footed fighter with a Mexican style. I’ll meet him in the middle of the ring. He’s gonna go home crying.

“They say Tszyu comes from ‘down under’, well I am trying to put you under, mate. He might have watched the video on me, but he doesn’t know. He might have signed the contract, but he doesn’t know what he just did. Bitter for you, but sweet for me!

“Moving up in weight is just something that happens in boxing. I love the legacy at 147 pounds and I got what I could get out of that division.

“Every time I step into the ring, I’m living out my American dream. We all know the sacrifices we make, and those sacrifices make us who we are. They’re truly worth it. I’ve done a lot at 147 and I want to do great things at 154 pounds. You put me in the ring, and I’m gonna rise to the top.

“I’m just looking for great fights and great action. Tim Tszyu is filling that void right now and providing me with the fight I want. He’s trying to open up the gates to his new era, but it’s my job to close the door shut, right in his face.

“Nobody wants to shut the haters up like Keith Thurman. Get your tickets today and be in the building. It’s very simple, you’re gonna hear one sound only, and that’s boom, boom, boom.”

TIM TSZYU

“It’s an honor to be in this position. You only launch something like this once, and I want to launch it in spectacular fashion.

“I want him to bring this same energy to the fight, and not run around like a gazelle. Because I’m definitely knocking him out in under 12 rounds.

“I don’t care about the critics. I’m going to fight whoever I can. I’m John Wick and there’s a list of names that I’m trying to tick off. This is the takeover for me.

“My goal is for the Tszyu name to be the greatest boxing family that ever lived. We’ve made it this far and we’ll see how far we can go.

“I know what Keith is and I know what he’s done, but I think the time is done for him. Now it’s a different era and it’s the ‘Tim Tszyu Era’. I’m not just planning to beat Keith Thurman, I’m planning to make this a spectacle.

“It’s a blessing to be here. It’s been a long time in the process for me. As soon as my fight finished against Brian Mendoza, I needed the next one. It was months in the making and now we’ve got a great opponent in Keith Thurman. I was like a kid getting a present from Santa Claus when they told me this fight was made.

“I know what I possess and what I’m gonna bring. There aren’t any old-school fighters like me anymore. I’m willing to fight anyone and I do damage when I’m in the ring.”

Promoter

TOM BROWN, President of TGB Promotions

“We’ll be detailing the 2024 schedule in the coming weeks and we look forward to bringing the biggest and best fights to an extended audience with Prime Video.

“Keith is the former unified welterweight world champion and his only loss was a split decision to the legendary Manny Pacquiao. Although Keith is moving up in weight, Keith’s a big man and his whole amateur career was at 152 pounds.

“Tim Tszyu is a reigning, undefeated champion whose dream is about to come true when he headlines this massive pay-per-view event. I was there in 1995 when his father made his Las Vegas debut and won his first world title, and now Tim is a rising star who’s getting better and better with each fight. The winner of this main event will be considered the best 154 pounder in the world.

“They call this a co-main event, but you can take the word ‘co’ out of this fight. This is a main event in its own right with ‘Rolly’ defending his world title against the all-action Isaac Cruz.”

“We also have Erislandy Lara, the oldest reigning world champion, defending his title against his mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa, and then in the opening fight Sebastian Fundora against Serhii Bohachuk has ‘Fight Of The Year’ written all over it. You won’t want to miss any of this card and I look forward to seeing everyone here.”

Pay Per View info and ticket code

The undercard for March 30 also features 140-pound world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, who battle in the co-main event. Cuban star and WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defends his title against No. 1 rated mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa in a 12-round fight. All-action super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and top contender Serhii Bohachuk, who square off for the vacant WBC Super Welterweight World Championship in the pay-per-view opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The PPV price will be revealed soon.

Pre-sale tickets are available Wednesday, January 31, until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com by using the code: PBC. Public on-sale begins Thursday, February 1 at 10 a.m. PT with tickets available through AXS.com.

TGB Promotions promote the event. The main event is promoted in association with No Limit Boxing.