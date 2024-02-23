No defending this! Canelo vs Benavidez descends into farce

Canelo Alvarez will not face David Benavidez after the WBC put plans for the pair to avoid each other despite mandatory status.

World Boxing Council chiefs got together to hatch a blueprint that keeps Benavidez happy after realizing Canelo was in no position to fulfill their order. Previously, the WBC had stated they would order Canelo vs Benavidez in March to prevent the fight from collapsing.

Days later, the organization offered Benavidez the opportunity to increase weight and become an unimaginable two-weight interim champion. The WBC couldn’t even provide Benavidez an alternative title shot in absurd circumstances.

Canelo vs Benavidez alternative

In a similar failed move to when Canelo announced he’d move up to cruiserweight to fight Ilunga Makabu, the WBC said: “The World Boxing Council has approved the fight between American David Benavidez and Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the WBC interim light heavyweight title.

“Benavidez comes into this fight after successfully defending his WBC interim super middleweight title by technically knocking out Demetrius Andrade in a stellar performance last November.

“For his part, Gvozdyk, already world champion at 175 pounds. He had achieved three crucial victories in 2023 since he was defeated by current champion Artur Beterbiev in 2019.

“More information regarding this absolutely terrific fight will be released in the coming days. “We wish both warriors the Best of Luck.”

Benavidez then told his fans the fight could happen. “I’m very excited to announce that I will have the opportunity to fight for the WBC intern title at 175 in June,” he confirmed.

Confusion reigned soon after the announcement. News soon broke of a joint $55 million offer from Benavidez promoter Sampson Lewkowicz and Premier Boxing Champions head honcho Al Haymon.

September

According to reports, later ratified through Sampson himself commenting, Benavidez still wants to face Canelo next but is growing tired of waiting for a date in May or September. Following his victory over Demetrius Andrade in November, the “Mexican Monster” wants a solid fight plan.

It’s too bad that Canelo isn’t playing ball.

Sampson stated on the offer made: “My dear retractors of my person, they are more than $55 million percentage of payment per event and more as my poser. Gervasio Artigas said, “With the truth, I neither offend nor fear. Do not defend the indefensible.”

In response to the whole debacle, ex-world champion Ishe Smith responded bluntly: “No defending this if he [Canelo] passes.”

Currently, Canelo has zero solid irons in the fire and is looking at a shortlist of four. Terence Crawford, Jermall Charlo, Jaime Munguia, and Chris Eubank Jr. are all in the frame despite fans wanting the Benavidez fight.

Even holding out for a September clash between Canelo and Benavidez has lost all hope. Farcical.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

