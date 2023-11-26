Benavidez favored over Canelo after Andrade destruction

David Benavídez took favor in a future fight against Canelo Alvarez after demolishing Demetrius Andrade in Las Vegas.

“El Monstruo” lived up to his nickname and billings as perhaps the sport’s most destructive offensive weapon.

He defended his Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title and blitzed former two-division champion Andrade with a stoppage after the sixth round.

The ending came after Andrade’s trainer wouldn’t allow him to leave the corner to start the seventh round after Benavídez, fighting his first southpaw in seven years, bloodied and pounded Andrade in perhaps the signature performance of his career.

Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) remained undefeated as Andrade (32-1, 19 KOs) suffered his first loss.

“I think I just solidified myself as a dominant force here,” Benavídez said. “I just reminded everyone who the real champion at 168 is.

Benavidez vs Canelo

“Who wants to see me versus Canelo? I will be the world’s super middleweight champion, a three-time world champion.

“Now, just give me the fight we all want to see. Who wants to see Benavídez versus Canelo?”

He added: “Everybody says I’m not this, I’m not that, I’m flat-footed, I have no defense.

“This guy probably applied one of the best defenses. He’s really good offensively. He could barely even hit me, which says a lot on its own.

“I just have to keep beating who they put in front of me. I’m the best, and I’m going to be the best.

“I’m going to be a legend by the time I’m done, so whoever you keep putting in front of me, I’ll keep knocking them down.

“Let’s give the people what they want to see. They want to see Benavídez versus Canelo.”

Dangerous

Just as he did against Caleb Plant in March, Benavídez grew more potent and dangerous as the fight continued.

After Andrade held his own in the opening rounds, Benavídez broke down his 35-year-old opponent with breathtakingly.

A looping right hand from Benavídez to the side of the head dropped Andrade for the third time in his career with seconds left in the fourth round.

Andrade crumpled to the canvas and rose on shaky legs to survive the round.

Benavídez hurt Andrade again with a left to start the fifth round as he continued to walk Andrade down and land hard punches.

Andrade’s right eye started to close midway through the frame as Benavídez teed off on him with a right uppercut and an assortment of short, stinging shots.

Andrade

Andrade took a stand with a minute left in the sixth, uncorking a right uppercut, but Benavídez hurt Andrade, a former 2008 U.S. Olympian, with a left that had him stumbling across the ring.

It was a far cry from the start of the fight when Andrade could smother Benavídez’s punches, darting in and out and winging shots from odd angles that found their mark.

Andrade looked sensational in the first two rounds. But Benavídez bided his time, carefully picking his shots. Andrade slowed down in the third, allowing Benavídez to unload his brand of destructive, compact punches before the knockdown turned the tide overwhelmingly in Benavídez’s favor.

“I’ll be back to the drawing board,” Andrade said. “I moved up in weight classes. I’ll work on my body a little more.

“I’ll be right back at it. I thought I did everything I needed to get the bigger man off me. David’s definitely a hell of a fighter.

“Nobody was even willing to get in the ring with him. I tried to become a three-division world champion.

“That’s not far-fetched. David was the man tonight. Benavídez is the bigger man.”

