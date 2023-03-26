David Benavidez beats Caleb Plant, ends feud to earn Canelo shot

“The Mexican Monster” David Benavidez set up a massive showdown with rival Canelo Alvarez by defeating Caleb Plant at the MGM Grand.

PBC’s undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion retained his interim WBC super middleweight title.

Benavidez carded a bruising unanimous decision victory over former world champion Caleb Plant in the SHOWTIME PPV main event on Saturday night.

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant

Benavidez vs Plant occurred live from the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The judges’ final tallies were 117-111, 116-112, and 115-113.

The highly anticipated showdown between super middleweight rivals turned into the intriguing clash of styles that many predicted would be. Plant’s boxing acumen carried the early action until Benavidez’s brute force and high-volume power punching took over.

After twelve grueling rounds before a sold-out arena, the two fighters squashed their years-long beef. They embraced and expressed their mutual respect.

“I know there was a lot said between us. But in the end, we settled this like men,” said Benavidez. “I’m happy we gave the fans the best rivalry of the year or the last five years. I’m just very happy.”

“It’s a big rivalry, but that’s what boxing is all about,” said Plant. “We came here and settled it like men.

“I take nothing from David. We haven’t been best friends, but we got into the ring and settled it like men. That’s what you’re supposed to do. He’s a helluva fighter.”

Compubox Stats

According to CompuBox, Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) held a large advantage in power punches landed (180-68). But he also out-landed Plant in jabs (30-23).

Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) was the busier fighter, throwing 624 to Benavidez’s 551, but could not deter the late-round onslaught from Benavidez.

“I knew I had to take it step by step and round by round,” said Benavidez. “Caleb is a tough fighter. He’s not going to give you everything in the first few rounds.

“So you have to find him. But I feel like I didn’t show I was a power puncher tonight. I showed that I had defense and head movement.

“I could move around the ring and cut the ring off well.”

Plant’s movement appeared to give Benavidez trouble throughout the early action, as Plant consistently landed two to three punch combinations and escaped Benavidez’s counters.

It wasn’t until round eight that Plant’s movement began to slow down, and his attempts at holding were increasingly thwarted.

“I was trying to hold him when necessary, punch him when necessary, and throw my combinations when necessary,” said Plant.

“But when the best get in there with the best, you roll the dice. Someone will come out with their hand raised, and someone will come up short.

“And one thing that I pride myself on is that I roll with the best in the world. I haven’t ducked anyone, and maybe we can have a rematch in the future.”

Benavidez beats Plant to land Canelo

As the fight moved into the championship rounds, Benavidez pushed forward more aggressively. He busted Plant’s nose and peppered him with short hooks from all angles.

Plant stayed on his feet for the final bell, but Benavidez thwarted his last attempts to turn the tide.

Asked post-fight about his plans, Benavidez set his sights on undisputed 168-pound champion Canelo Alvarez.

“I just want to tell everyone that I have a lot of respect for Canelo Alvarez, but he has to give me that shot now,” said Benavidez.

“That’s what everyone wants to see. Let’s make it happen.

Now the fans are calling for this fight, the legends are calling for this fight, so let’s make it happen.”

Furthermore, the main event of Benavidez vs. Plant will replay Saturday, April 1, on SHOWTIME® at 11:05 p.m. ET/PT.

