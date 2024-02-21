WBC under fire again over Fury vs Usyk and Canelo ‘protection’

The WBC is facing heavy fire again over two significant concerns from boxing fans and the media. Those frustrations come over the Fury vs Usyk fight and Canelo on Cinco de Mayo.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman faced questions over his desire to have five or more judges for the delayed Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undisputed clash on May 18.

Sulaiman is concerned about a potential robbery due to the sport’s history. However, altering the rules for one fight sets a dangerous precedent.

WBC under fire over Fury vs Usyk

CompuBox spokesman Dan Cannobio raised his doubts over the move. The podcaster then received a reply from Sulaiman.

“Adding more judges seems like a bad idea, considering it’s hard enough to find three good ones at a time,” said Cannobio.

Sulaiman responded: “Only a few got it right. The more judges [who score the fight], the less probability [there is] of a bad score. It’s simple statistics.

“Boxing can’t afford a bad score or a controversial action ending the fight. There must be instant replay as well. Human nature is to resist change, so be it.”

Cannobio said, “My main point is sanctioning bodies like yours should try and solve why the judges keep getting it wrong before adding more to the biggest fight in the last twenty years. Just my opinion.”

Again, Sulaiman defended his position by saying: “Dear Dan, I respect your opinion, but yours is completely open, make specific recommendations. What the WBC always tries is to find solutions, including instant replay, fourth and eighth-round open scoring, noise-canceling headphones, and this proposal of five to six judges. These are real objective actions.”

If the WBC plows ahead with the move, they could face sterner opposition from the public.

Canelo Alvarez mandatory

And in further controversy aimed at the WBC and the other sanctioning bodies, former world champion Chris Algieri spoke out about Canelo Alvarez.

Algieri accused the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO of protecting and allowing Canelo to avoid David Benavidez. Algieri insisted the time is now and that all four organizations should insist on the fight with the super middleweight division’s number one contender.

There’s no need to marinate the fight, with Canelo running out of options for a Cinco de Mayo return in Las Vegas.

The number one choice, Jermall Charlo, looks to be struggling with outside issues again and probably won’t be ready. Canelo has since ruled out Jaime Munguia and Terence Crawford.

Aside from drafting someone like Chris Eubank Jr. from the middleweight division, Canelo doesn’t have a plethora of choices.

If the WBC acted now to order a fight between its long-time interim champion and Canelo, the need to continue searching would be over.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.