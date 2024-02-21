Fears for AJ over nonchalant and ripped Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua could be in for a world of hurt, judging by a video released by Francis Ngannou showing the former UFC star in fantastic shape.

After posting a clip of an abdominal blast in training, Ngannou looks solid, mean, and ready to obliterate something.

There’s close to two weeks to go until Ngannou gets the chance to build on putting Tyson Fury on his backside in Saudi Arabia last year. Ngannou returns to the scene of the planting when he meets Joshua in a sanctioned boxing bout.

Francis Ngannou is ripped and ready

Looking forward to the event, Ngannou seems ready for anything Joshua throws at him.

“People have always doubted me. I always proved them wrong,” said Ngannou. ‘It is clear I am a trouble for elite boxers.

“AJ should prepare himself for a battle because I am like nothing he has ever faced. It will be another spectacle for boxing fans in Riyadh. Only this time, I have no intention of leaving it in the hands of the judges.”

Trainer Dewey Cooper said: “The Tyson Fury fight was no surprise to us. From day one, we told you all what was going to happen. The same thing applies here. We expect fire, but at the end of the day, Francis’s flaming fists will finish ‘AJ’ on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.”

Manager Marquel Martin added: “Francis has proved he’s the baddest man on the planet against arguably the best boxer in the sport.

Joshua test

“Anthony Joshua has earned all the respect in the world for his accomplishments, but on March 8, he will realize he’s up against a man who has been through it all in life in Francis Ngannou.”

Ngannou begins the fight as a massive outsider to cause an upset knockout. The win via a decision against Joshua is five times longer odds despite putting Fury to a split decision.

Many see Joshua as easier to stop than Fury. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if Ngannou can detonate that one punch he needs to get the job done against AJ.

Ahead of the battle, Joshua is ready to fight fire with fire.

“I will be ready to go once the first bell rings. But I will approach this mission with laser focus until the job is complete. I am looking forward to returning to Riyadh,” said the Londoner.

