Joshua vs Ngannou TV broadcast details finalized

Today, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season and DAZN, the global sports entertainment platform, announced that ‘Knockout Chaos’ will be broadcast live on DAZN worldwide on Friday, March 8. This boxing blockbuster event will also be broadcast via Sky Box Office in the UK.

‘Knockout Chaos’ will be headlined by former unified World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua as he takes on MMA superstar and new Heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Joshua vs Ngannou TV details

HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), states that: “‘Knockout Chaos’ is one of the most important events to take place in Riyadh Season so far this year, an occasion which will bring together yet more international champions from one of the most popular sports in the world.”

Frank Warren, the Hall of Fame promoter from Queensberry, said: “This is yet another blockbuster delivery of the best of boxing by Riyadh Season. Fans right across the world are in for a real treat on March 8. I am thrilled that Queensberry fighters feature so strongly on a card headlined by the big Joshua-Ngannou collision. Our top heavyweight contender, Zhilei Zhang, bids to reinforce further his world title credentials, plus our leading featherweight, Nick Ball, is fighting for the WBC world title against Rey Vargas.

“We also have an intriguing all-British lightweight clash for the European title between young puncher Mark Chamberlain and the much more experienced champion Gavin Gwynne. It is a must-see night of boxing, and our appreciation, as always, goes to H.E. Turki Alalshikh and everyone involved in Riyadh Season for making it happen.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN, said: “DAZN is the undisputed home of boxing. It is an honor to have been chosen by Riyadh Season again as their global broadcast and distribution partner for “Knockout Chaos.” We share Riyadh Season’s ambitions and look forward to repaying their trust by producing and broadcasting another blockbuster event, Friday, March 8.”

Sky Sports Managing Director Jonathan Licht said: “As the unrivaled home for sports fans in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is thrilled to offer our customers the chance to watch this eagerly awaited clash. “

Knockout Chaos

Previously the WBA, IBF, and WBO World Champion, Joshua completed a busy and successful year on December 23, 2023, when he defeated Otto Wallin in five rounds in a headline attraction on the ‘Day of Reckoning’ in Riyadh – a fight which marked his return to the Heavyweight elite and thrilled fans worldwide.

Former UFC Heavyweight champion Ngannou entered the world of boxing when he competed in the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ against WBC World Champion Tyson Fury, seeing him put the Heavyweight champion on the canvas at the end of the third round. In losing a close decision, Ngannou won the respect and admiration of the boxing world.

To underpin one of the biggest fights in sports history, the event will feature one of the most impressive undercards ever. The heavyweight division will take shape when the Chinese giant Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) defends his WBO Interim world championship against former world champion Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) from New Zealand. Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs), the WBC World Champion from Mexico, will make the first defense of his belt when he faces the No.1 contender, Liverpool featherweight firebrand Nick Ball (19-0, 11 KOs).

An all-British matchup comes next at Lightweight, where top young contender and IBF European Champion Mark Chamberlain (14-0, 10 KOs) from England will challenge for the European Champion, Welshman Gavin Gwynne (17-2-1, 5 KOs).

Undercard

Also performing in Riyadh will be Australian Heavyweight hopeful Justis Huni (8-0, 4 KOs). He will be looking to make his name in the flagship division (opponent details to be included ASAP) as well as Cruiserweight prospect Roman Fury (3-0, 1 KO). There’s also British Super-Welterweight Jack McGann (9-0-1, 6 KOs) and local Saudi Arabian Super-Lightweight Ziyad Almaayouf (4-0, 1 KO).

Riyadh Season brings world-class art, music, food, theatre, and sporting events to the capital of Saudi Arabia for an unparalleled winter entertainment experience. With DAZN as its global broadcast partner, fans in over 200 markets worldwide will be able to watch all of Riyadh Season’s sporting events live and on-demand from their smart TVs, tablets, mobiles, computers, and game consoles, making it more accessible than ever.