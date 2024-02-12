Deontay Wilder admits he needed to lose again to refocus

Deontay Wilder admits he needed to lose for the third time in his career to regain a sense of focus on his boxing career.

Last December, the former heavyweight champion suffered a shock reverse against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia. Preparations were not ideal for the “Bronze Bomber,” who returned to the gym after a short break.

With a new-found zest for his later career, Wilder says he’s ready to give his all and make a remarkable comeback to the sport’s summit.

“I’m going to shock the world for the second time,” he told Seckbach. “I’m picking up the pieces. A lot of lessons were learned. A lot of blessings have come in the midst of the lessons.

Deontay Wilder refocused on career

“It’s just something I needed [the loss]. I’ve been doing a lot of things for a lot of people for the last several years. Now, it’s time to be selfish at this point in time. Well, I’m not really calling this selfish. I’m calling it self-focused.”

Asked about the drama between old foe Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk facing a three-month pushback, Wilder refused to get caught up.

“I don’t care what those guys have got going on. I’m just thinking of myself. Like I said, I’m being self-focused. That’s their problem and what they have got to deal with.”

Asked about how he feels the Parker fight was affected by his lack of action inside the ring, Wilder added: “During the training camp for that, I had to travel two times. I did twenty hours of traveling.

“Those guys [on the Day of Reckoning bill] were already in Europe. They were only two or three hours away. I’m not complaining. I’m just saying what I had to go through.”

Boring

On the twelve rounds he got in with the New Zealander, Wilder concluded: “It was a boring fight. Nothing really happened there. I went right back to training the next day.

“He really didn’t do anything. He just went off the little flurries he did. It was a boring fight.”

Wilder has returned to form, certainly in the gym. He looks sharp and ready to action as a potential return looms for April or May.

Venues in Las Vegas, New York, and the Middle East will likely be considered for Wilder, who must win against a top-fifteen opponent at all costs.

A victory would open up a world title shot, with Mahmoud Charr a possible target for the WBA regular heavyweight title.

