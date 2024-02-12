Skip to content
Deontay Wilder admits he needed to lose again to refocus

Joseph Parker jabs Deontay Wilder
Mark Robinson
Deontay Wilder admits he needed to lose for the third time in his career to regain a sense of focus on his boxing career.

Last December, the former heavyweight champion suffered a shock reverse against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia. Preparations were not ideal for the “Bronze Bomber,” who returned to the gym after a short break.

With a new-found zest for his later career, Wilder says he’s ready to give his all and make a remarkable comeback to the sport’s summit.

“I’m going to shock the world for the second time,” he told Seckbach. “I’m picking up the pieces. A lot of lessons were learned. A lot of blessings have come in the midst of the lessons.

Deontay Wilder refocused on career

“It’s just something I needed [the loss]. I’ve been doing a lot of things for a lot of people for the last several years. Now, it’s time to be selfish at this point in time. Well, I’m not really calling this selfish. I’m calling it self-focused.”

Asked about the drama between old foe Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk facing a three-month pushback, Wilder refused to get caught up.

“I don’t care what those guys have got going on. I’m just thinking of myself. Like I said, I’m being self-focused. That’s their problem and what they have got to deal with.”

Asked about how he feels the Parker fight was affected by his lack of action inside the ring, Wilder added: “During the training camp for that, I had to travel two times. I did twenty hours of traveling.

“Those guys [on the Day of Reckoning bill] were already in Europe. They were only two or three hours away. I’m not complaining. I’m just saying what I had to go through.”

Boring

On the twelve rounds he got in with the New Zealander, Wilder concluded: “It was a boring fight. Nothing really happened there. I went right back to training the next day.

“He really didn’t do anything. He just went off the little flurries he did. It was a boring fight.”

Wilder has returned to form, certainly in the gym. He looks sharp and ready to action as a potential return looms for April or May.

Venues in Las Vegas, New York, and the Middle East will likely be considered for Wilder, who must win against a top-fifteen opponent at all costs.

A victory would open up a world title shot, with Mahmoud Charr a possible target for the WBA regular heavyweight title.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.

