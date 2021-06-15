Teofimo Lopez called “a fraud” over Manny Pacquiao, Brooklyn comments

June 15th, 2021

Team Kambosos

Teofimo Lopez has faced accusations of being “a fraud” for contradictory comments about welterweight superstar Manny Pacquiao.

The undefeated mandatory challenger to Lopez, the ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr., had some strong words for his opponent ahead of their fight this weekend.

At 19-0, with 10 KOs, Kambosos has worked his way to being the number one contender to Lopez and fully deserves his shot.

The Australian has concluded training for his highly anticipated world title clash against the man who calls himself “The Takeover”.

Kambosos is a regular sparring partner of Manny Pacquiao and has learned many tips from the Filipino Senator.

Lopez, 16-0, 12 KOs, top Miami’s loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, as both men make their headlining Pay-Per-View debut on Triller.

Discussing his most significant career test, Kambosos Jr. didn’t hold back as he ripped into the WBN Fighter of the Year for 2020.

“Lomachenko didn’t throw enough punches in the first six rounds. I will be much better than that against Lopez,” he promised.

“Lomachenko had been out for 400 days. That wasn’t really him in the ring. It was more like half of a Lomachenko.

“Lopez got lucky in a very close fight. I saw a lot of holes in Lopez’s game that I will exploit on June 19.”

Continuing to fire heavy artillery at Lopez, Kambosos added: “Lopez is a fugazi, a fraud, a fake. He’s got a fake persona filled with contradictions.

“Two months ago, he was talking about how gone Pacquiao was. Now he’s all over him because of the Spence fight announcement. What you see with me is real and what you get is real.

‘I’m more Brooklyn than Lopez is. He’s not from Brooklyn. He’s from here in Davie, Florida, where he went to school. It’s just a fake persona saying he’s from Brooklyn.

MANNY PACQUIAO SPARRING

“I’ve sparred over 250 rounds with Manny Pacquiao. He told me if I’m as good against Lopez as I was in the gym against him, that I’ll be victorious and take home all the belts.

“The perfect victory for me is just winning, by any means necessary,” concluded the rugged challenger.

Pacquiao is training for a welterweight unification against Errol Spence on August 21st. A win would further enhance one of the best legacies in the sport.

For Kambosos, a win to become an undisputed belt-holder at 135 would be some achievement for a largely unknown underdog quantity.