Joseph Parker taught how to KO Deontay Wilder by Tyson Fury

Joseph Parker has confirmed Tyson Fury has given him tips on repeating his two knockout victories against Deontay Wilder.

Kiwi Parker and American puncher Deontay Wilder clash on the Day of Reckoning card in Riyadh on December 23.

Parker has no shortage of insight into how to defeat Wilder, thanks to a friendship bordering on brotherhood with Fury. ‘The Gypsy King’ is the only man to dent Wilder’s 42-2-1 record.

Wilder’s shortcomings against Fury will be capitalized on by Parker, who refuses to divulge exactly what they discussed.

Deontay Wilder KO secrets

“Ultimately, Andy [Lee, Fury’s cousin] is the coach with the game plan,” says Parker. “But I have been able to lean on Tyson.

“We’re communicating often. He’s giving the best advice he can. But I’m not going to tell you what he told me.”

Parker has benefitted from more than just Fury’s advice. When the Parker-Wilder fight was confirmed, Fury flew back from filming promotional material in Saudi Arabia to Morecombe to spar with his Kiwi mate.

“Rounds with Tyson are the best work you can ever get in terms of sparring,” says Parker. “Any time I’ve needed him – and especially for this fight when I’ve needed him more – he’s given his time to help.”

With Australian-born Samoan Jai Opetaia also on the blockbuster card, having vacated his IBF world cruiserweight title to take on undefeated Brit Ellis Zorro, the eyes of the Pacific will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on December 23. [Sunday, December 24 in New Zealand]

Will Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder remain on a collision course? Or will they be derailed by fellow top-ten fighters Parker and Otto Wallin?

Who will remain standing when big boppers Daniel Dubois and Jarrell Miller collide?

And can Fa seize his golden opportunity against one of the hottest prospects in the division?

Boxing has never seen a card quite like this. The Day of Reckoning approaches.

Catch all the action by adding the pay-per-view to your DAZN subscription for NZD 27.99.

Riyadh Season: Day of Reckoning

Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin; Heavyweight

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker; Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur: For Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller; Heavyweight

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro; Cruiserweight

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori: Heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel: For Kabayel’s European heavyweight title

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa; Heavyweight

Coverage Starts:

Saturday, December 23 at 11 am ET / UK 4 pm / Sun, December 24 – NZDT 5 am / AEDT at 3 am

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.