Day of Reckoning live results from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

World Boxing News provides live results from Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia for the huge Day of Reckoning card featuring a heavyweight feast.

Co-featuring on the bill are bitter rivals Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. The pair hope to face each other eventually in 2024.

However, first, they must defeat Otto Wallin and Joseph Parker, respectively, to set up a two-fight extravaganza next year.

Also on the card, Dmitry Bivol defends his WBA light heavyweight title against Lyndon Arthur. At the same time, Daniel Dubois and Jarrell Miller collide at heavyweight on the central portion of the bill.

The night opens with Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa before top-division contender Arslanbek Makhmudov faces Agit Kabayel.

Between those fights, Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro and Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori will occur to keep fans entertained.

Day of Reckoning live results

Results will appear here as they happen.

Remaining bouts:

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa

Day of Reckoning – TV coverage

DAZN, ESPN+, TNT Sports, and WeBook.

Saturday 23 December – 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 4 pm UK

Sun Dec 24 – NZDT 5 am / AEDT 3 am

Day of Reckoning PPV information

On Saturday, 23 December, fight fans will witness an explosive night of action at an affordable price point. Day of Reckoning is available in the US and Canada for $39.99 on DAZN and ESPN+.

Fans can also purchase on WeBook. In the UK, fans can buy for £19.99. The Rest of the World can order the event for $21.99.

Day of Reckoning promises to be an action-filled night of entertainment as part of Riyadh Season. In a UK broadcast first, both DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office will broadcast simultaneously for fans to watch in the UK and Ireland.

Furthermore, customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase via the DAZN app or TNT Sports Box Office via Sky for €29.99 or €34.99 [on the day].

ESPN will also call the action on pay-per-view

Ring walks [estimated]

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin 5:30 pm ET / 10:30 pm UK

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker 4 30 pm ET / 9:30 pm UK

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur 3:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm UK

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller 2:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm UK

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro – 1:45 pm ET / 6:45 pmUK

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori – 1 pm ET / 6 pm UK

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel – 12:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm UK

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa – 11:15 am ET / 4:15 pm UK

