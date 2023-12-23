Day of Reckoning: Official running order, ring walk times, PPV info

World Boxing News offers all the information needed for Saturday night’s Day of Reckoning event in Saudi Arabia.

The official running order for Day of Reckoning is released, alongside estimated ring walk times and Pay Per View broadcasters.

Anthony Joshua tops the bill and will be the last fight of the evening. Joshua should be in the ring around 6 pm Eastern, depending on how the other bouts go.

AJ vs Otto Wallin may be on as early as 5:30 pm. However, the last Saudi Arabia main event featuring Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou went well over time.

The event even kicks off at 11 am Eastern, with Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa scheduled shortly after the introductions.

Day of Reckoning Running Order

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa

Day of Reckoning – TV coverage

DAZN, ESPN+, TNT Sports, and WeBook.

Saturday 23 December – 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 4 pm UK.

Sun Dec 24 – NZDT 5 am / AEDT 3 am,

Day of Reckoning PPV information

On Saturday, 23 December, fight fans will witness an explosive night of action at an affordable price point. Day of Reckoning is available in the US and Canada for $39.99 on DAZN and ESPN+.

Fans can also purchase on WeBook. In the UK, fans can buy for £19.99. The Rest of the World can order the event for $21.99.

Day of Reckoning promises to be an action-filled night of entertainment as part of Riyadh Season. In a UK broadcast first, both DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office will broadcast simultaneously for fans to watch in the UK and Ireland.

Furthermore, customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase via the DAZN app or TNT Sports Box Office via Sky for €29.99 or €34.99 [on the day].

ESPN will also call the action on pay-per-view,

Ring walks [estimated]

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin 5:30 pm ET / 10:30 pm UK

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker 4 30 pm ET / 9:30 pm UK

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur 3:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm UK

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller 2:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm UK

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro – 1:45 pm ET / 6:45 pmUK

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori – 1 pm ET / 6 pm UK

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel – 12:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm UK

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa – 11:15 am ET / 4:15 pm UK

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.