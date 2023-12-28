Conor McGregor spent Day of Reckoning chewing Ronaldo’s ear

Conor McGregor sat next to Cristiano Ronaldo for the duration of the Day of Reckoning bill and proceeded to chew the footballer’s ear off.

The UFC star got given one of the hottest seats in town by Saudi Arabian organizers. Predictably, McGregor used the opportunity to provide Ronaldo with a taste of his motor mouth.

Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo

At one point, Ronaldo made faces as McGregor continued to ramble about fighting and other subjects.

The Irishman eventually settled down to watch the event, but not after the footballing legend had taken more than enough of the nonsense.

After the event, McGregor turned his attention to his career after giving an update on his frustrations.

“Get me back in there,” McGregor told talkSPORT. “The Mac has lots to offer and loads to deliver. They are talking to Manny here in Saudi.

“The lads in the UFC aren’t talking any. So, the lads here are talking Manny. The UFC isn’t talking any.

“Give me something. I’m supposed to be back in April. It was supposed to be December!”

He added: “For all the figures I’ve brought in this game, I sell more than them all combined. No one in the history of the fight game has been treated the way I’ve been treated at this moment.

“From what I came through to what I bring, they should open the floodgates for me.

“I’m waiting! And my patience is wearing thin on me waiting.”

Mike Tyson

McGregor’s words come before boxing legend Mike Tyson aired comments on the difference between a UFC fighter and a boxer.

“You have to have a gimmick. It’s real, but it’s a gimmick,” Tyson said, according to The Mirror.

“The only guys that have all the money have a gimmick. Look at Conor McGregor. He has a gimmick. He’s crazy, he’s bold, it’s a gimmick. In real life, he’s a beautiful guy.

“Boxing is not entertainment. The fighters entertain, but after one fight is over, there’s an intermission.”

Tyson also compared the UFC model to boxing, adding: “The UFC, when they have an intermission, it’s a party. Some people go for the party, talk, and do business.

“That’s why the UFC is more advanced than boxing. Boxers get paid more money, but the entity of the UFC is billions.”

A fight with Manny Pacquaio looks set to be put on hold again as the former Filipino senator faces Buakaw in Thailand on April 20.

