Day of Reckoning for Anthony Joshua with career on the line

Anthony Joshua faces his Day of Reckoning in Saudi Arabia, knowing a defeat is the end of his heavyweight career at the top level.

The former two-time champion hasn’t shown solid form since beating Wladimir Klitschko and Joseph Parker, with fights against Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder failing to materialize.

Joshua has to perform well and knock Otto Wallin out to land an opportunity to prove himself against Wilder in 2024.

Anthony Joshua has to win

“I’m looking to do a good job. What more can I say? I will do a good job,” he promised. “I’m here to fight, not to party and get caught up in the glitz and glamour.

“I want to fight, and I want to perform well. I put that pressure on myself. Of course, I’m tense because I want to perform. I want to win. I’ve got that urge to win. I want to hurt my opponent as well.

“Pure focus on Saturday. That’s where my heart and soul, every cell in my body, is fully focused towards Otto Wallin and doing what I know I can do,” he added.

Promoter Eddie Hearn knows how much pressure is on his number one charge.

“It’s Anthony Joshua’s third fight in Saudi Arabia. I know how much they put into putting these shows on. I’ve never seen anything like this in my whole life. The last man standing will surely be on this table in the future. The vision is big for sure,” said Hearn.

“For ‘AJ’ the run has been incredible. The journey has been incredible, from winning Olympic Gold to winning the World Heavyweight Championship in his 16th fight.

“The run that he’s been on. Dominic Breazeale, Eric Molina, Wladimir Klitschko, and Carlos Takam also unified against Joseph Parker in a great fight. He fought Alexander Povetkin, Andy Ruiz, Andy Ruiz, Kubrat Pulev, Oleksandr Usyk, [twice] Robert Helenius, and now Otto Wallin.

Big plans

“This is his third fight in 2023. It’s the first time he’s been able to be active without the politics of a belt, and it’s a real test.

“Otto Wallin, many people thought he was unlucky not to force the stoppage against Tyson Fury. He’s coming off a great win against Murat Gasiev.

“I love his confidence. He truly believes he will win the fight on Saturday. We’ve got other plans.”

On Joshua’s mindset, he added: “I see a very motivated Anthony Joshua. I know a guy who, in my opinion, has been responsible for the growth of the heavyweight division, going back to filling stadiums after winning Olympic Gold, coming off the World Championship victory.

“A guy with plenty more left to give to the Heavyweight division. He wants to become a three-time Heavyweight Champion but has a challenging task ahead of him on Saturday night.

“A great link up with [new trainer] Ben Davison. I think you’ll see a stunning performance from Anthony on Saturday.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.