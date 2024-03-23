Hrgovic vs Dubois possible for IBF title as Anthony Joshua fumbles

Anthony Joshua cannot wait for his mandated shot with the WBC if the Briton is to fight for the chance to become a three-time heavyweight champion.

World Boxing News has been informed twice this week that Joshua will be left behind following a two-fight saga between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Once the dust settles on Fury vs Usyk I, either the IBF title will go vacant before the rematch or the IBF stipulation will come into play after the second fight. It all depends on who wins in a scenario explained by WBN many times.

Fury promised to vacate the IBF belt if he ever wins the strap again due to a grievance with the organization dating back to his 2015 win over Wladimir Klitschko. This means rival Joshua has no way into the heavyweight title picture unless he claims the IBF mandatory spot.

WBO President Paco Valcarcel told WBN exclusively on Friday: “The Usyk vs Fury undisputed unification will be sanctioned as a WBO Mandatory [See Section 7 of the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests],” Valcarcel exclusively explained to WBN.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing and respecting the contractual agreements set forth by the parties [Team Usyk/Team Fury], and for the benefit of boxing fans worldwide, the WBO has reserved its right to sanction a rematch. Following the rematch, the WBO Champion must face the Interim Champion to terminate the interim champion status.”

Anthony Joshua needs an IBF title shot

A few days earlier, Usyk’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, also spoke to World Boxing News. He said, “No matter who wins, the rematch goes next as we will enforce it. And even if the IBF let it [the mandatory] go, after the second fight – the IBF is next in line, not the WBC.”

Therefore, if Joshua doesn’t gain the top spot with the IBF, Filip Hrgovic will first face Fury or Usyk for all the belts. It could be late 2025 before AJ gets a look in, with the prospect of a third fight against Usyk a real possibility despite two previous losses.

Krassyuk doesn’t think Joshua would want to face Usyk again. Meanwhile, promoter Tom Loeffler says Jsohua’s knockout of Francis Ngannou only makes Usyk look better.”

“AJ’s big KO victory makes Usyk’s two wins over him that much more impressive. Usyk is still the best pound-for-pound fighter for me,” said Loeffler.

“He’s an Olympic Gold Medalist, Undisputed Cruiser Champion, Unified Heavyweight Champion beating much bigger guys in their prime,” he added.

Hrgovic vs Dubois

In a nutshell, Joshua has to fight Hrgovic next. But according to reports, compatriot Daniel Dubois is about to beat him to it. Hrgovic vs Dubois is rumored to be in Saudi Arabia on June 1, leaving Joshua to play the waiting game again until at least September.

If Hrgovic defeats Dubois, he steps up to the plate for either the vacant strap or the undisputed champion. If it’s the former, Joshua could get a lifeline, as the IBF will probably order Hrgovic vs Joshua for the available title. However, there’s another significant danger lurking around the corner.

Should Fury give up the belt if he wins the Usyk fight on May 18, the IBF could sanction Hrgovic vs Dubois for the vacant championship two weeks later.

Furthermore, why Joshua didn’t push for Hrgovic in June is a mystery and potentially down to scheduling. Hrgovic needs a fight soon, and any clash with Joshua must be a headliner. Instead, Hrgovic will fight on the Beterbiev vs. Bivol undercard in a move that will likely see Joshua facing another also-ran opponent as he waits for an IBF opportunity.

