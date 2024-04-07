Anthony Joshua picks Jake Paul to defeat Mike Tyson

Anthony Joshua believes Jake Paul will defeat Mike Tyson when the pair collide on July 20 in an exhibition broadcast by Netflix.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, airing over the weekend in the UK, the former two-weight world heavyweight champion covered a number of subjects.

One of them was the continued inclusion of YouTubers in boxing, some of whom get better coverage than professionals.

Anthony Joshua on Paul vs Tyson

Joshua said: “I personally think it’s really good. I think the boxing hardcore don’t like it because they think, ‘Why are they disrespecting our sport?’

“I think that person brings all these people into boxing, which benefits everyone else. Everyone viewing helps.”

On Paul vs Tyson, AJ predicted: “He’s [Mike Tyson] older now. I pray that he comes out healthy. I think Jake Paul because of youth – that’s the only thing.

Asked by Jonathan when his next fight is, Joshua replied: “Around September is when I’ve been told. I was hoping for June. I’m training at the minute. I’ve got two months before I get into training camp.

“I think what they’re saying is be patient because you’ve got Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for all the belts, and then once that’s done, hopefully, I can kick down the door and get my opportunity.”

After his return in the fall, Joshua only plans to box for a limited time. He stated: “I’ve always said 35. I’m 35 in October and thinking of another two years or so if my body holds out. I’ve set up certain businesses that I can transition into naturally, but they don’t rely on me being at the forefront.”

Asked about a controversial darkness retreat during his visits to Oregon, Joshua concluded: “It was a darkness retreat. It was completely pitch black, with no sound and no communication with anyone.

“All your senses get shut down. I didn’t realize how tired I was. I just sat from Monday to Friday. It was phenomenal, a good experience, and much needed. Would I do it again? Because I’ve experienced it once, it’s harder than I thought, but I’m stronger than I thought, so I put myself in that situation.”

Options

Josuha has a number of options for opponents, but it sounds like he wants to wait until Fury vs Usyk is over before making any commitment. If Fury loses, there’s no guarantee he will want to face Usyk a second time. However, the Londoner will still need to face somebody else if he wants to stay active. Fury may not want to fight against this year if the Usyk result doesn’t go his way.

Filip Hrgovic would be a priority for Joshua due to positioning himself for an IBF world title shot. Either that or a rematch with Joseph Parker could open the WBO door.

Two fights with Fury, albeit possibly non-title, could be on the cards for 2025. Joshua has to keep himself undefeated until then to maximize interest.

The Jonathan Ross Show is not available on ITVX.

