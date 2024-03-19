Dillian Whyte, a bar stool, darkness, frustration, and a coward

Dillian Whyte made an unorthodox return to action in Ireland over the weekend, fighting for the first time since another career drama.

Whyte was belatedly added to Ray Moylette’s retirement card at the TF Royal in Castlebar, where the former world title challenger faced Christian Hammer.

A routine victory followed that signaled the restart of Whyte’s career for the third time. Three drug test failures have hampered Whyte’s progress in 2012, 2019, and 2023. The latter of those cost “The Bodysnatcher” a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

The Bodysnatcher in Castlebar

After months out and clearing his name for the second time, Whyte belted out ‘Back in Black’ as he walked to the ring for redemption. Sitting on a bar stool between rounds was the least of his worries as Whyte took his evident frustration out on Hammer.

However, he faced more annoyance as Hammer bowed out of the fight after three completed rounds. After the win, Whyte uncovered the darkness that fell over him, as it did when he was accused of PED taking in 2019 after defeating Oscar Rivas.

“I’m so frustrated. I’ve put so much work into preparing for this fight, and having him quit after just three rounds is so frustrating. I told him afterward in the ring that I always respected him, but tonight, he was a coward,” Whyte told Fight Connect TV.

“He just quit, but what can I do? I’ve been through a lot of hell and a lot of darkness, so I had a lot of pent-up frustration and aggression. It’s funny because the camp was calm, everything was calm. It had to come out at some point. That’s my nature, you know.”

What’s next for Dillian Whyte?

In addition, during an interview with Boxing Social, Whyte stated: “I’ve been through a lot of hell, a lot of darkness and pent-up frustration and aggression.”

On what’s next, he downheartedly concluded: “Wherever I can be busy, then I’ll go there and fight. I’m running out of time. I’m not getting any younger.

“I don’t know, and I don’t care, wherever the fight is. Wherever I can be busy, then I’ll go there and fight. I’m running out of time. I’m not getting any younger. I don’t know what’s next, and I want to fight. Let’s see what happens.”

Whyte needs to move quickly if he can entice Eddie Hearn to jump back on board with an AJ return. There’s work to be done with the British Boxing Board of Control, which may ultimately end any hopes before they begin.

For now, Whyte is an excellent addition to the heavyweight ranks, and it will be interesting to see where he finds a permanent home.

Read all articles by WBN and learn more about an experienced and trusted source in the sport.

Follow World Boxing on X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.