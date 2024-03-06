Two of three ain’t bad: No doping intention for Dillian Whyte again

Dillian Whyte can resurrect his career for the second time after persuading a drug test appeal panel that he did not intentionally dope.

“The Bodysnatcher’ is now free to fight after being cleared for the second time in four years. It’s the third charge for the heavyweight banned for two years in 2012. Even back then, Whyte insists he was spiked.

Therefore, Whyte believes he should never have been found guilty during his career.

Dillian Whyte cleared for the second time

This time around, Whyte’s test results came back as a massive rematch with Anthony Joshua was in the works. Not only did Whyte lose the fight, promoter Eddie Hearn distanced himself from the Londoner.

In 2019, when Whyte tested positive before a fight with Oscar Rivas, Hearn had stood by the former world title challenger.

After months of silence and mapping out a defense with his legal team, the findings were reported that “[M]y expert view is that Mr. Whyte was the victim of a contaminated supplement that did not disclose [the contaminant] among its ingredients, and he did not ingest the [contaminant] intentionally,” according to Sky Sports obtained documents.

Speaking to Sky, Whyte then outlined his frustration at the way things were handled.

“It’s been really tough because I knew I was innocent, but then you can’t talk, you can’t say nothing,” Whyte said in the interview. “You have to be professional, trust the process, the lawyers, and the people around you. It’s been tough, but tough times make tough men.

Mixed emotions

“First of all, I’m relieved more than anything, but of course, I’m angry because it’s cost me so much. The most important thing is it cost me the chance to beat AJ. Everything else after that is secondary, but you know it’s a mix of emotions.

“I’m also angry and disappointed because people in this game don’t give you a chance to prove yourself. Everybody is quick to say, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah,’ instead of giving people a chance.”

On losing his place at Matchroom and being dropped by Hearn like a hot potato, Whyte added: “I’m not going to lie, it was depressing, and I was heartbroken. I was all over the place. I was in London for the press conference. But I was trying to piece everything together, breaking everything down and going over it repeatedly. What did I eat that was out of the normal? What did I drink? Where did I eat? Where did I go? It was just depressing. I was trying to piece things together, and everything came up blank.”

In what seems to be a final dig at Hearn, Whyte added: “I would just like to thank everyone who has stood by me and supported me during this process. I look forward to getting on with my career.”

If Hearn does not attempt to re-sign Whyte to Matchroom, it’s safe to say the relationship is over forever.

