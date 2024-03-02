Heavyweight strongman boxer lifts 1006lbs to shock the world

Heavyweight boxer and 2018 World’s Strongest Man, Hafthor Bjornsson, lifted an astonishing 1006 pounds to break a world record.

Participating in The Rogue Elephant Bar deadlift event at the Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic, Bjornsson pulled off the tremendous feat. Bjornsson was returning to Strongman competition after placing his boxing career on hold.

After breaking the deadlift record in 2020, Bjornsson tried his hand at pugilism by challenging rival Eddie Hall to a boxing match. The pair had no previous experience but had sponsors backing them for a Las Vegas battle.

Heavyweight fight

Bjornsson trained under several boxing coaches, as did Hall, in a bid to drum up interest in the heavyweight fight. They both sparred with professionals and competed in exhibitions.

Losing a mass of his strongman muscle, Bjornsson shared the ring with Steven Ward and Simon Vallily. He then fought Canadian arm-wrestler Devon Larratt after Hall withdrew following a training injury. Bjornsson scored an early knockout. However, he craved’ ‘The Beast’ in the big one.

Two years after the initial announcement, Bjornsson and Hall traded blows in Dubai. The event was dubbed “The Heaviest Boxing Match in History” and saw Bjornnson drop Hall twice before seeing out a unanimous decision.

Hafthor Bjornsson – World’s Strongest Man 2024

For the past two years, Bjornsson has focused on regaining the World’s Strongest Man title. Judging by his latest feat, he’s on course for a second title.

Rogue Fitness, who oversaw the new deadlift challenge, stated: “Hafthor is back. 1006LB/456KG on The Rogue Elephant Bar and an event win for “The Mountain” in his debut back to Strongman.”

Further events will occur over the coming days as Bjornsson warms up for World’s Strongest Man 2024 at Myrtle Beach in South Carolina this coming May.

Bjornsson has yet to qualify for WSM 2024 officially. However, this weekend’s fantastic lift will be enough to extend him an invite.

